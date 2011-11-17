BEIJING Nov 17 PetroChina's Dalian liquefied natural gas receiving terminal, its second and China's fifth, received its first cargo of the super-chilled gas on Wednesday, in line with an earlier report by Reuters.

Expedient, the LNG carrier, sailed into Dalian terminal in northeastern Liaoning province on Wednesday morning, China Petroleum Daily, a newspaper run by PetroChina parent China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) reported.

It did not specify where the LNG cargo was sourced or how much LNG was carried.

Dalian will mainly take LNG fuel from Qatar, Australia and Iran and send the fuel to northeastern China after regasification, the newspaper report said.

Dalian, with annual handling capacity of 3 million tonnes under phase-one development, will be able to receive 6 million tonnes after a second-phase is completed and 10 million in a further expansion.

PetroChina started in May its first LNG terminal in east China's Jiangsu province. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)