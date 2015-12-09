UPDATE 2-SunPower sees bigger-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss, shares fall
May 9 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Tuesday but forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
BEIJING Dec 9 China's LNG provider Guanghui Energy Co Ltd said it has agreed to import LNG from the Malaysia government-owned Petronas.
The Malaysian company will start to supply LNG to the Chinese company from 2017, said Guanghui on Tuesday, without disclosing the size and price of the deal.
The LNG will be transported to Guanghui's terminal in Jiangsu province, with planning capacity to store 600,000 tonnes a year when its first phase of the construction is ready to operate, and the terminate will eventually expand its storage to 3 million tonnes a year. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and Josephine Mason; Editing by Michael Perry)
WASHINGTON, May 9 A bill to ease restrictions on energy development on U.S. tribal lands has a good chance of passing the Republican-controlled Congress this year, after several failed attempts since 2013, the chair of the Senate Indian affairs committee said.