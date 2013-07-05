SHANGHAI, July 5 China's Big Four banks saw
negative loan growth of 23 billion yuan ($3.75 billion) in the
final week of June despite a 1.5 trillion yuan jump in deposits
during the period as the central bank curbed lending, the 21st
Century Business Herald reported on Friday, citing unidentified
sources.
New lending at China's top four state banks in June totaled
270 billion yuan, the newspaper said, without giving a
comparative figure.
Chinese banks lent aggressively in the beginning of June
-extending nearly 1 trillion yuan of loans in the first 10 days
alone as they bet on new government stimulus, triggering worries
from regulators, the newspaper said.
The central bank then stepped in, urging banks to rein in
rapid loan growth and refusing to inject liquidity into the
interbank market as expected, triggering a cash crunch last
month.
($1 = 6.1258 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Eric
Meijer)