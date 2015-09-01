BRIEF-Modern Land China says in April 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to about RMB 1.5 billion
* For four months ended 30 april 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately rmb4,933.07 million
BEIJING, Sept 1 China's central bank said on Tuesday it made 60.4 billion yuan ($9.5 billion) in loans to China Development Bank, a major policy bank, in August via its pledged supplementary lending (PSL) policy tool.
The interest rate on the PSL was at 2.85 percent, the central bank said in a statement on its website.
Outstanding pledged supplementary lending stood at 906.8 billion yuan at the end of August, it added.
($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* For four months ended 30 april 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately rmb4,933.07 million
* Q1 NET INCOME NOK 67.1 MILLION VERSUS NOK 60.8 MILLION YEAR AGO