BEIJING, Sept 1 China's central bank said on Tuesday it made 60.4 billion yuan ($9.5 billion) in loans to China Development Bank, a major policy bank, in August via its pledged supplementary lending (PSL) policy tool.

The interest rate on the PSL was at 2.85 percent, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

Outstanding pledged supplementary lending stood at 906.8 billion yuan at the end of August, it added.

