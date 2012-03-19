SHANGHAI, March 19 China's banking regulator has issued detailed guidelines to allow banks to roll over some loans lent to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), the China Business News reported on Monday, a move aimed at cleaning up some 9.1 trillion yuan ($1.44 trillion) of government debt.

The guidelines divided loans owed by LGFVs into five categories; which allowed some to apply for new loans, banned others to borrow again and ordered those in financial trouble to arrange a timetable to pay back debt, according to details of a regulatory document published by the newspaper.

By the end of September 2011, China's arm of over 10,000 LGFVs owed banks a combined total of 9.1 trillion yuan, of which 35 percent will mature over the next three years, the newspaper said, quoting the document issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CBRC).

The government had earlier estimated local government debt at 10.7 trillion yuan as of end-2010. However, it is not clear if both numbers are based on the same calculations.

The latest guidelines state that LGFVs which are able to cover their loans with existing cash flows and have projects yielding returns could obtain new bank loans freely, provided they pay back their loans on time.

Other LGFVs that also have loans fully covered by their own cash flows can also get new loans within granted quotas if their projects have been completed, but not yet yielding returns. Those with uncompleted projects will have to discuss with the banks and can only roll over their loans once, the CBRC said.

Banks can restructure debt for those LGFVs whose loans are not covered by cash flows but whose projects have the potential to attract private investment. These group of borrowers are permitted to repay bank loans after the projects are completed under agreements with banks, according to the latest CBRC guidelines.

They are strictly banned from extending new loans to those LGFVs whose cash flows do not fully cover their loan repayments, while their projects cannot even attract private investment, the paper said.

Instead, they must consult with local governments and the related LGFVs to pay back loans in instalments.

China's mountain of local debt piled up after the 2008-09 financial crisis when Beijing ordered local governments to spend massively on infrastructure projects to buoy economic growth, which they did by borrowing heavily.

Economists have warned that some 20 to 30 percent of these local government debt could turn sour, which could cripple China's banking system and destabilise the world's second-largest economy.

Premier Wen Jiabao told a press conference last week that China's local government debt load rose by a mere 300 million yuan ($47.42 million) last year, and CBRC officials have said that the regulator is targeting total LGFV loans to fall this year from a year ago. ($1 = 6.3227 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)