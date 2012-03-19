SHANGHAI, March 19 China's banking regulator has
issued detailed guidelines to allow banks to roll over some
loans lent to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), the
China Business News reported on Monday, a move aimed at cleaning
up some 9.1 trillion yuan ($1.44 trillion) of government debt.
The guidelines divided loans owed by LGFVs into five
categories; which allowed some to apply for new loans, banned
others to borrow again and ordered those in financial trouble to
arrange a timetable to pay back debt, according to details of a
regulatory document published by the newspaper.
By the end of September 2011, China's arm of over 10,000
LGFVs owed banks a combined total of 9.1 trillion yuan, of which
35 percent will mature over the next three years, the newspaper
said, quoting the document issued by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CBRC).
The government had earlier estimated local government debt
at 10.7 trillion yuan as of end-2010. However, it is not clear
if both numbers are based on the same calculations.
The latest guidelines state that LGFVs which are able to
cover their loans with existing cash flows and have projects
yielding returns could obtain new bank loans freely, provided
they pay back their loans on time.
Other LGFVs that also have loans fully covered by their own
cash flows can also get new loans within granted quotas if their
projects have been completed, but not yet yielding returns.
Those with uncompleted projects will have to discuss with the
banks and can only roll over their loans once, the CBRC said.
Banks can restructure debt for those LGFVs whose loans are
not covered by cash flows but whose projects have the potential
to attract private investment. These group of borrowers are
permitted to repay bank loans after the projects are completed
under agreements with banks, according to the latest CBRC
guidelines.
They are strictly banned from extending new loans to those
LGFVs whose cash flows do not fully cover their loan repayments,
while their projects cannot even attract private investment, the
paper said.
Instead, they must consult with local governments and the
related LGFVs to pay back loans in instalments.
China's mountain of local debt piled up after the 2008-09
financial crisis when Beijing ordered local governments to spend
massively on infrastructure projects to buoy economic growth,
which they did by borrowing heavily.
Economists have warned that some 20 to 30 percent of these
local government debt could turn sour, which could cripple
China's banking system and destabilise the world's
second-largest economy.
Premier Wen Jiabao told a press conference last week that
China's local government debt load rose by a mere 300 million
yuan ($47.42 million) last year, and CBRC officials have said
that the regulator is targeting total LGFV loans to fall this
year from a year ago.
($1 = 6.3227 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)