SHANGHAI Dec 1 China's new bank loans will not exceed 7.5 trillion yuan ($1.18 trillion) this year, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

Chinese banks extended a total of 6.3 trillion yuan in new local currency loans in the first 10 months of 2011, still far below the estimated annual credit quota of 7.5 trillion yuan set at the beginning of this year.

The paper reported that November and December new loan amounts rarely surpass 600 billion yuan, meaning banks will unlikely surpass their quota.

Chinese banks wrote 587 billion yuan ($92.5 billion) of new loans in October, much more than expected and a sharp jump from September, evidence of "selective" policy easing by the government to keep the world's second-largest economy on an even keel. ($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)