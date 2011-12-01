SHANGHAI Dec 1 China's new bank loans
will not exceed 7.5 trillion yuan ($1.18 trillion) this year,
the Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday, quoting
sources.
Chinese banks extended a total of 6.3 trillion yuan in new
local currency loans in the first 10 months of 2011, still far
below the estimated annual credit quota of 7.5 trillion yuan set
at the beginning of this year.
The paper reported that November and December new loan
amounts rarely surpass 600 billion yuan, meaning banks will
unlikely surpass their quota.
Chinese banks wrote 587 billion yuan ($92.5 billion) of new
loans in October, much more than expected and a sharp jump from
September, evidence of "selective" policy easing by the
government to keep the world's second-largest economy on an even
keel.
($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan)
