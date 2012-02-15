BEIJING Feb 15 Bank loans to China's local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) totalled 9.1 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) at end- September 2011, an official newspaper reported on Wednesday, up nearly 20 percent from mid-2010.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has issued guidance to banks to banks to roll over some of their loans made to local governments to ward off a potential wave of defaults that could destabilise the world's second-largest economy.

Of the total loans to LGFVs, nearly 3 trillion yuan have already been re-classified as normal commercial loans, which means banks decide whether to renew or extend new loans.

For the remaining 6.0 trillion yuan in bank loans that the government is trying to clean up, at least 65 percent have received sufficient collateral coverage.

"In other words, at least 65 percent of these loans are secure," the Financial News reported, citing CBRC data.

China's mountain of local debt piled up after the 2008-09 financial crisis when Beijing ordered local governments to spend massively on infrastructure projects to buoy economic growth, which they did by borrowing heavily.

The actual size of such debts is still unknown.

China's National Audit Office estimated that China had 10.7 trillion yuan of local government debt at end-2010, including 8.4 trillion in the form of bank loans.

The CBRC has said that total bank loans to LGFVs were at 7.66 trillion yuan at end-June 2010.

