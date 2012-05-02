* Anonymous source estimates April loans at 700 bln yuan

* Extrapolation based on lending by "big four"

* Similar reports were wrong about Feb and March loans

* Analysts see lower April lending after huge surge in March (Adds detail, context, analyst views)

SHANGHAI, May 2 Chinese bank lending may have dropped 30 percent in April from a month earlier as demand for credit eased, the official China Securities Journal said on Wednesday, raising concerns about a possible decline in corporate demand for credit due to a slowing economy.

The newspaper cited unidentified banking sources estimating that China's banking system extended about 700 billion yuan ($111 billion) in new yuan loans in April.

Such anonymous estimates leaked to domestic media have sometimes proved accurate, but similar reports this year predicting February and March lending both significantly underestimated the actual total.

Analysts generally expect that new loans in April declined from the sky-high 1.01 trillion yuan figure seen in March but will still come in above 700 billion yuan.

The paper's estimate was based on a figure of about 102 billion yuan in loans extended by the "big four" state-owned banks through April 25.

Though a large portion of monthly bank lending is typically clustered in the last few days of each month, the paper's source estimated that total lending by the big four will not exceed 200 billion yuan.

The top four state-owned banks typically account for about 30 percent of Chinese new loans. Based on this historical pattern, the paper reached the figure of 700 billion yuan.

Zhu Haibin, chief China economist for JP Morgan in Hong Kong, downplayed the report. He forecasts new yuan loans totalled about 820 billion yuan in April, putting the banking system on pace for a total of 8.2 trillion yuan in new loans in 2012.

"After weaker-than-expected lending in January and February, March loans rose sharply to compensate. Loans in April probably returned to a more normal pace," he said.

Chinese banks lent 2.459 trillion yuan in the first quarter, ahead of a quarterly target for 2.4 trillion yuan, and above the 2.2 trillion yuan seen in the same period last year. New yuan loans totalled 7.47 trillion in 2011.

"While there are concerns over the possibility of a drop in new bank lending this year, the latest signs appear to point to a bottoming out of China's economy in the first quarter," said analyst Li Jieming at Sealand Securities in Shenzhen.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a 13-month high in April, signalling the economy has found a footing and may be recovering from a first-quarter trough.

The pick-up in the PMI to 53.3 from 53.1 in March indicated a further expansion in the vast factory sector, although it was slightly below market expectations of 53.6. Readings above 50 signal expansion while those below 50 point to contraction.

Last month, China's top four banks reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin, Gabriel Wildau, and Carrie Ho; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)