SHANGHAI, Sept 4 China's four biggest
state-owned banks lent 220 billion yuan ($34.7 billion) in
August, flat from July, the 21st Century Business Herald
reported on Tuesday.
The report, citing unnamed sources, also said the new
lending in China Development Bank Corp (CDB) and Bank
of Communications Co Ltd were at 60 and 20
billion yuan respectively.
New deposits taken by China's four biggest banks in August
hit 280 billion yuan, the paper said.
China's "big four" banks are the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank
Corp , Bank of China Ltd
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
.
They account for between 30 to 40 percent of total bank
lending in the world's second-largest economy.
In July, China's big four banks lent 220 billion yuan, up 30
billion yuan from June.
($1 = 6.3407 yuan)
(Reporting by Yixin Chen and Melanie Lee; Editing by Eric
Meijer)