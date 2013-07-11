SHANGHAI, July 11 New local currency yuan loans
extended by China's big four state-owned banks stood at an
unusually large 170 billion yuan ($27.7 billion) in the first
week of July, the official Shanghai Securities News said on
Thursday, a move that may alarm regulators trying to strangle
distorted credit growth.
Traders said similarly aggressive lending by Chinese banks in
early June caused the central bank to set off an acute liquidity
squeeze in the country's interbank market.
The credit crunch caused a panic among money dealers,
provoking a dramatic decline in domestic equity indexes and
raised international concern about the health of the country's
financial system.
New loans extended in early July by the big four banks --
the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, China Construction Bank ,
Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of
China -- were unusually high compared with
the estimated 270 billion yuan for all of June, the newspaper
said.
"The abnormality is believed to be a burst of new lending
after restrictions at the end of June," the report said.
In the beginning of June the big four banks extended 217
billion yuan in new loans in the first 10 days.
Traders said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) convened a
meeting in response, warning banks of aggressive lending, and
pointing out that some banks had borrowed short-term money on
the money markets and used it to extend medium- and long-term
loans -- a mismatching of assets and liabilities which increased
systemic risk.
The PBOC followed up by refusing to inject liquidity at a
large scale even as appetite for cash increased sharply, causing
short-term rates to set all-time record highs with some tenors
rising from their customary 3-4 percent range to as high as
25-30 percent.
The report said part of the reason for the jump in lending
is cyclical, as cash returns to the system after the end of the
first-half reporting period.
Chinese banks are required to meet regulatory tests of
financial soundness, including a 75 percent loans-to-deposit
ratio, at the end of each month, and they frequently tap the
interbank market for cash to do so, causing temporary upward
pressure on short-term rates.
($1=6.1341 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)