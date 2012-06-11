(Adds quotes, detail)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, June 11 China's banking regulator has
told banks to assess loans to credit guarantee firms and step up
checks on the sector, sources who have seen the documents told
Reuters on Monday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) was cracking
down on the credit guarantee industry after a series of
incidents exposed how participants were misusing client funds as
well as being involved in the shadow banking sector.
Separately, Shanghai-based banks were told to conduct a risk
review of loans to major customers by reassessing the value of
collateral and identifying their source of repayments.
"From our understanding, the government is trying to
stabilise the banking system before injecting more liquidity
with future monetary-easing policies," a compliance officer with
a Shanghai-based foreign bank said.
Data released by the Chinese central bank on Monday showed
banks made a higher-than-expected 793 billion yuan ($125
billion) new loans in May.
Banks in Shanghai were also told to clamp down on "firms
participating in fictitious trades to secure loans", the CBRC
said - a move which could hurt commodities imports, especially
copper.
Over the past year, many Chinese firms have turned to
importing commodities to secure cheap financing. An importer
uses a letter of credit to buy copper, and then uses the raw
material as collateral to obtain a bank loan. Finally, it lends
the money to other companies in the shadow banking
market.
The circulars, sent to banks in May, underscored how the
CBRC is concerned about possible defaults given the economic
slowdown and rising risks in the shadow banking sector.
Sources said Shanghai-based banks will need to prepare a
report by end-June which should list proposals for them to
reduce exposure gradually to risky customers or projects,
including trade financing deals, property loans, off-balance
sheet banking products and shadow financing.
"Although copper was not specifically highlighted by
regulators, we know that they will scrutinise copper financing
deals thoroughly, given the metal's popularity as collateral,"
said a credit analyst with an international bank in Shanghai.
Copper inventories at bonded warehouses in Shanghai have
exceeded 500,000 tonnes, out of which 90 percent is used for
financial arbitrage rather than to satisfy real demand, analysts
and trading sources said.
Other commodities - such as steel, iron ore and soybeans -
are also used to anchor financial activities.
While the clampdown on trade financing could reduce banks'
business, analysts said total exposure to such financing plays
was manageable. They represented just 0.04 percent of China's
loan balance in March, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has said.
While some copper traders have stopped financing trades,
others said they would continue until the government released
more detail on how it will step up scrutiny into such deals.
"Some friends in the industry have stopped financing
activities for now and have asked me to do the same. But we will
see if the government follows up with a total ban on new
financing deals or with other more drastic measures," a
Shanghai-based copper trader said.
"A total crackdown on fictitious financing trades is hard to
enforce as it is hard to prove which trade is not legitimate
since even the dodgy ones will have basic documentary proof,"
said the compliance officer at the foreign bank.
"But those involved in such trade financing still have to
watch out as the government can conduct random thorough checks."
(Additional reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Dan Lalor)