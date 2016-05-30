SHANGHAI May 30 Outstanding loans to five industries suffering from major overcapacity were up only 0.1 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year, a top official from China's banking regulator said Sunday according to state news agency Xinhua.

Guo Ligen, vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, also said that the overall risk in the banking industry is under control, and that banks should continue to boost lending to strategic and emerging industries.

Regulators have increasingly targeted overcapacity in heavy industry in recent months, and lenders have grown wary of sectors like coal and steel following a string of defaults.

Although bank lending hit record highs in the first quarter, Chinese regions with heavy dependence on these industries actually saw a sharp drop in bank lending and rising utilization of expensive non-bank "shadow finance," a recent Reuters analysis of central bank data showed.

At the end of the first quarter China's overall non-performing loan ratio was 1.75 percent according to Xinhua.

(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)