(Corrects end-May outstanding figure in last para)

BEIJING, June 1 China's central bank said on Wednesday it had extended 570 mln yuan ($86.47 mln) of loans to local financial institutions under a standing lending facility (SLF) in May.

The new loans are intended to inject cash into the banking system to support the economy, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

The total outstanding amount of lending facility loans was 400 mln yuan at end-May, the central bank said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)