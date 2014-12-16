SHANGHAI Dec 16 China plans to exclude local
governments from securitising their debt through an asset-back
securitisation programme, an industry association's draft rules
showed on Tuesday.
The plan is yet another move by Beijing to impair the
ability of local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) to
refinance, as the country's leaders struggle to control a
mountain of municipal debt.
But the draft rules show that the programme will from now on
be subject to the management of the Asset Management Association
of China (AMAC) via a registration system in a liberalisation.
Previously, issuance had to be been individually approved by
regulator that oversaw the issuers, such as the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) or the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC).
The AMAC said that local government debt, including the LGFV
debt, will be included on a negative list for items eligible to
be repackaged into asset-backed securities (ABS).
Local debt raised the via Public-Private-Partnership (PPP)
models, however, will not be on the negative list, according to
the draft rules, which is in line with policy goals but also
offering a potential loophole for reconfigured or privatise
LGFVs to participate.
Other assets proposed for inclusion in the negative list
include income from mining activities and land sales.
The association did not disclose when the regulations will
be officially promulgated.
Beijing has been gradually expanding the ABS scheme,
originally launched in 2005 but put temporarily on hold during
the financial crisis given the role ABS played in obscuring risk
during the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis.
The government allowed the ABS programme to resume in 2011,
but the market remains small, with a combined issuance of 140.9
billion yuan ($23 billion) of ABS by the end of last year.
Beijing is struggling to manage a massive $3 trillion in
outstanding local government debt, much of it raised by LGFVs to
finance infrastructure and real estate projects to spur the
economy during the global financial crisis.
In the latest sign of a sweeping clampdown, China's official
bond clearing house surprised traders on Dec. 8 when it excluded
what traders estimated to about 500 billion yuan worth of
corporate bonds, most LGFVs bonds, from being used for bond
repurchase agreements.
($1 = 6.1963 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)