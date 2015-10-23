SHANGHAI Oct 23 Chinese express parcel delivery
firm Shentong (STO) Express is planning a 'back-door' listing
through a deal that would see it take over a publicly traded
firm in Shenzhen, a company executive told Reuters on Friday.
STO Express, which says it delivers one in six parcels in
China, told Reuters it will pursue the listing through valve
maker Zhejiang IDC Fluid Control Co Ltd. IDC said
earlier this week the two firms were in talks for a
shares-for-assets deal.
By purchasing IDC, the delivery firm would avoid an initial
public offering of its own shares, likely becoming the first of
its peers to go public. A listed STO could offer investors a
chance to buy into a fast-growing logistics sector that is the
backbone of the country's booming e-commerce market, led by
giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
"We've been planning this for many years," an executive in
STO's marketing department told Reuters. The executive, who
declined to give her name but said she was authorised to discuss
the plan, confirmed the deal with IDC would entail a back-door
listing.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)