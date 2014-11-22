BEIJING Nov 22 China's Industrial and
Commercial Bank (ICBC) signed a pact with the Los Angeles city
government to promote cross-border yuan trade and set up an
offshore renminbi centre in California, the bank said on
Saturday.
The move to create an offshore RMB centre in the largest
state in the United States would lay the foundations for greater
yuan trade with China, ICBC said in a statement.
The agreement comes at a time when many other countries are
ahead of the United States in establishing cross-border trade in
yuan.
The United States has lagged other markets in seeking to set
up offshore yuan trading hubs because the U.S. dollar remains
the world's dominant currency and U.S. firms are reluctant to
accept the yuan, a Chinese bank executive said.
Beijing wants to promote its currency to more international
investors and eventually turn the "redback" into a global
reserve currency, while at the same time expanding its already
considerable political and economic clout.
About 15 percent of China's trade was settled in yuan in the
first nine months of 2014, up from less than 1 percent in 2009.
In the first nine months of 2014, cross-border payments
between the United States and China reached more than 160
billion yuan, ICBC data show.
During that time, ICBC's cross-border business was worth
nearly 28 trillion yuan, up more than 80 percent from the
corresponding period last year.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)