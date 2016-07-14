BEIJING, July 14 China is making good progress
on a feasibility study of a stock trading link between the
Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the London Stock Exchange
(LSE), vice chairman of China's top securities regulator
said on Wednesday.
Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), made the remarks during a meeting with
visiting LSE chief executive Nikhil Rathi on Tuesday, the
regulator said in an online statement published on Thursday.
Rathi said Britain's decision to leave the European Union
had created some uncertainties for the British economy and
financial policies, but the total impact was limited.
