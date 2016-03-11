Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
SHANGHAI, March 11 The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it has reached a preliminary agreement with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on a co-operation framework for a planned stock trading link.
The two bourses will now carry out deeper studies into the feasibility of a Shanghai-London connect scheme, the Shanghai exchange said in a statement posted on its official microblog.
The British and Chinese governments announced in September last year that they had asked the LSE Group and Shanghai Stock Exchange to launch a feasibility study into a link. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.