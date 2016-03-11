SHANGHAI, March 11 The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it has reached a preliminary agreement with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on a co-operation framework for a planned stock trading link.

The two bourses will now carry out deeper studies into the feasibility of a Shanghai-London connect scheme, the Shanghai exchange said in a statement posted on its official microblog.

The British and Chinese governments announced in September last year that they had asked the LSE Group and Shanghai Stock Exchange to launch a feasibility study into a link. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)