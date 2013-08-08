COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck said authorities in China visited the
company's subsidiary in Beijing over the summer, as part of a
wider sector probe.
"We have also been contacted by the authorities over the
summer as part of this wider investigation," a Lundbeck
spokesman told Reuters.
"They have contacted us and asked for different types of
information regarding our marketing practices," he said, adding
the company was fully co-operating and had no reason to believe
it had done anything wrong.
China is widening its investigations into bribery and
over-pricing, which have so far centred on Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.