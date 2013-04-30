By Melanie Lee
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI May 1 With flagging sales in their
mainland stores and increasingly price savvy consumers, luxury
companies are taking a leaf out of casinos' play books by
offering junkets to wealthy Chinese clients eager to splurge in
their Hong Kong stores.
For companies like PPR and LVMH, who
have spent the past few years building stores across China, the
shift toward overseas spending is forcing them to adapt their
strategy in China to the tune of: if you can't beat them join
them.
"Luxury companies' results for Q1 certainly suggest that
sales to Chinese consumers outside of China continue to grow
faster than sales to Chinese consumers within China," said
Vincent Liu, managing director of Boston Consulting Group in
Hong Kong.
He says about a third of luxury sales - from handbags and
shoes to cosmetics - to Chinese take place in China versus a
third in Hong Kong or Macau and a third in the rest of the
world.
Luxury goods in mainland China can be anywhere between 30-40
percent more expensive than in Hong Kong due to luxury and
import taxes as well as pricing strategies.
"Their real stores are in Hong Kong or Paris. Their Chinese
stores are just store fronts," said Renee Hartmann, co-founder
of consultancy China Luxury Advisors.
Upmarket brands are increasingly holding private events in
Beijing or Shanghai for an exclusive clientele - events where
they pay deposits on items in the mainland and then are flown on
an all-inclusive trip to Hong Kong to complete the purchase.
This not only helps manage relationships with wealthy
clients, it also functions as an expensive marketing scheme.
Industry experts compare this to tactics used by gambling firms
to lure high-rollers to casinos by flying them in using private
jets and putting them up in five-star hotels.
"For their real VIP customers, they do whatever they think
is necessary," said Torsten Stocker, head of Monitor Deloitte's
China consumer section. "You see the same with high-end gambling
where people get flown to the casinos in Macau or Singapore."
China's new leader Xi Jinping earlier this year announced a
crackdown on corruption and urged the political elite to refrain
from flashy displays of wealth. This has had a negative impact
on the practice of 'gifting' - where executives or officials are
given luxury items in return for favours. This shift is forcing
luxury brands to re-evaluate the role of their China stores and
overseas stores.
"They are thinking less about 'Where do I open my next few
stores', 'How can I speed up my expansion' but more, 'What role
do the stores in China play, what roles do the stores overseas
play and how many stores in China do I really need?' That's a
different way of thinking than maybe two to three years ago,"
Stocker said.
LVMH, the world's No.1 luxury goods group, said this month
that demand in China in the past 9-10 months had been flattish
due to a weakening in economic growth and a government crackdown
on gifts for favours. Price increases in Europe have made
shopping in Paris and Milan less attractive for tourists from
Asia, but it still remains a top desination for Chinese luxury
spenders.
LVMH said earlier this year it had put the brakes on Louis
Vuitton's global expansion.
The impact from the anti-corruption measures have also hit
watchmakers and jewelers. They too are taking to the 'junket'
format as a way to facilitate the overseas spending.
Richemont's Piaget, a Swiss luxury watch brand,
stages two all-inclusive trips each year for 50 VIP customers.
This year it plans to increase the number, Chief Executive
Philippe Leopold-Metzger told Reuters in an interview.
"This is the best way to talk about the brand and its
heritage and its legitimacy," said Leopold-Metzger, adding the
number of visits would be "open".
"Of course they buy, we don't force them but they want too,"
he said of VIP's spending on the trips.
AN EYE FOR A DEAL
Many wealthy Chinese customers have an eye for finding a
good deal overseas. Once the bargain is identified, they jump on
a flight to the destination, with the unique item code in hand,
and purchase the itime at the discounted price to the store in
China.
This trend was seen starkly during January to February, a
period encompassing China's Spring Festival, one of the two
golden-week travel periods in China.
During that period, domestic luxury consumption fell 53
percent with leather goods and watches registering the biggest
falls of 63 and 95 percent respectively, according to a survey
by research firm World Luxury Association.
In contrast, overseas luxury spending by Chinese tourists
rose 18 percent to $8.5 billion, half of which was spent in
Europe, it said.
Christine Lu, the Los Angeles-based chief executive of
luxury experience company Affinity China said the brands still
need to maintain their stores in China to retain "mindshare" of
the customers when they travel.
"When they travel overseas maybe two or three times a year,
they are influenced by what they see in China. There are
probably many luxury companies who aren't making any money from
those ridiculously high rents in Shanghai or Beijing but it's a
sunk marketing cost," Lu said.
Xiao Yu, a 21-year old student who visits Europe twice a
year to shop for luxury goods for herself and for resale to
others, says she spends around $15,000 each time, visiting
Chanel, Burberry and Louis Vuitton stores.
"The tax is just too high here, no one buys their bags in
China. Hong Kong compared to France and Europe is more expensive
and they are always out of stock for popular items," Yu told
Reuters.
Yu, who sells her items by advertising on China's
microblogging platform Weibo, is not considered a VIP client by
these brands and eligible for these "junkets", still she travels
overseas to sate her desire for luxury.
"We may buy these brands in China if the price was lower,
but that's impossible because of the tax. So maybe if they had
sales that would tempt us," Yu said.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)