By Farah Master
| HONG KONG, Sept 24
HONG KONG, Sept 24 Luxury brands banking on a
China rebound to boost sales may be in for an unpleasant
surprise: weak demand in the world's second largest luxury
market may last longer than the economic slowdown as Beijing
cracks down on conspicuous consumption.
China is sensitive to anything that raises suspicions of
corruption, especially after the scandal involving Bo Xilai and
his emerald-wearing wife Gu Kailai marred this year's
once-a-decade leadership transition.
The government imposed a "frugal working style" rule on its
civil servants, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, barring them
from spending public money on lavish banquets or fancy cars, and
from accepting expensive gifts. Gift giving is considered a sign
of respect in Chinese culture, and has been a reliable source of
demand for the world's top luxury brands.
A string of high-profile incidents, including a high-speed
Ferrari crash reportedly involving the son of a senior public
official and a local government official photographed flaunting
luxury watches beyond the reach of his salary, have enraged many
Chinese who have taken to the blogosphere to vent their anger.
Chinese police inspectors are now studying up on how to
recognise luxury brands to help them expose corruption,
according to local media.
"Luxury products are highly expensive and civil servants,
whose salaries are about 5,000 yuan ($790.6) a month, cannot
afford them," China Daily reported on Friday. "So officials who
possess luxury products should give convincing explanations on
how they got them."
Luxury brands were already struggling with a slowing economy
and a bit of flashy fashion fatigue as Chinese shoppers shun
flamboyance in favour of understated displays of wealth.
Beijing's crackdown suggests that even if economic growth
starts to recover later this year, as many economists predict,
luxury demand may lag.
"There is definitely a general moving away from the bling
and the gold taps. This is a permanent shift," said Rupert
Hoogewerf, chairman of the Hurun Report, a Shanghai-based luxury
publishing house which compiles China's Rich List.
Hoogewerf said while many Chinese consumers are pulling back
on spending because of a weakening economy, there is also a
heightened sensitivity surrounding luxury purchases.
PRADA'S TURN?
British fashion house Burberry Group Plc's warning
on Sept. 11 that its sales growth in China was far slower than
expected spooked luxury investors and raised concerns that the
entire sector was in danger of stumbling.
Its Italian rival, Hong Kong-listed Prada SpA,
releases half-year earnings later on Monday and investors are
looking to the company to provide a clearer picture of the state
of Chinese demand.
Analysts have mostly remained upbeat on Prada's outlook,
eyeing strong market share gains and good brand perception, but
its shares are down 7.5 percent since Burberry's warning.
There are some signs that Beijing's "frugal" campaign,
announced in July, is already hurting luxury demand.
In Hong Kong, a popular luxury shopping destination for
mainland Chinese, July sales rose just 3.8 percent from a year
earlier, slowing from June's 11 percent year-on-year growth.
August figures are scheduled for release on Oct. 4.
Gift giving is a cultural norm in China, seen as a way of
showing respect. It is not unusual for civil servants to receive
expensive bottles of alcohol, jewellery or lavish meals from
business leaders in the community.
Since Beijing's crackdown was announced, demand for typical
gift-giving products such as watches and wine has faded.
Jebsen, a distributor for premium brands in China and one of
the largest Porsche dealership groups in the world, said its
Porsche sales have remained healthy, up 28 percent in August
from a year earlier.
But its Hong Kong Bordeaux wine sales are down 25 percent in
value and 6 percent in volume. Hong Kong has been a favourite
entry point to China for high-end Grand Cru wines.
To be sure, China still has plenty of people willing and
able to splash out on fancy goods, and Hong Kong and the
gambling enclave of Macau remain shopping paradises.
At U.S. billionaire Steve Wynn's casino in Macau, which
houses high-end brands such as Louis Vuitton, Piaget and Dior,
retail business is still solid with sales well up over the same
period a year ago, said a Wynn spokesperson.
Outlet shopping villages are also becoming popular for
Chinese consumers who benefit from hefty tax savings.
Desiree Bollier, chief executive of Value Retail, which has
nine outlet villages in Europe, said Chinese customers are
increasingly opting for the smaller niche European brands
offering unique products they cannot find at home.
"Demand is not diminishing but evolving - the spectrum is
becoming broader and more sophisticated," she said.