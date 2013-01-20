By Yimou Lee and Farah Master
| HONG KONG/MACAU
HONG KONG/MACAU Jan 21 Let's hear it for the
boys. China's fashion-forward men are snapping up Gucci and
Burberry bags, driving a rebound in the luxury market months
after a slow down in spending by the world's biggest luxury
goods buyers spooked global investors.
Men account for about 55 percent of China's luxury goods
market, well above the global average of 40 percent, according
to research from brokerage CLSA, partly because businessmen
often buy expensive gifts to curry favour with government
officials or potential associates.
Companies such as Burberry Group Plc which sell
luxe clothing and accessories benefit from this gift-giving
culture, and wealthy Chinese men's penchant for designer ware.
But they are also at risk of big sales swings because men
are less likely than women to splurge on discretionary purchases
in times of economic uncertainty, CLSA's research shows.
"Men are not prone to impulse shopping," said Mariana Kou,
CLSA's consumer and gaming analyst in Hong Kong. "They tend to
wait a little if the economy is pretty uncertain."
Chinese shoppers account for one-fourth of all luxury
purchases globally and last year surpassed U.S. consumers to
become the world's top spenders on luxury goods, according to
consulting firm Bain & Co.
When China's economic growth slowed to a three-year low in
the middle of last year, luxury demand dropped suddenly, sending
shudders through a global market worth $280 billion last year
according to Bain's estimates.
Burberry warned of weak sales in July and again in
September, sparking fears of a sector-wide slump.
But as China's growth picked up to 7.9 percent in the fourth
quarter after seven straight quarters of slowdown, sales
rebounded. Burberry said last week its Asia-Pacific sales rose
15 percent in the three months to December, led by China and
Hong Kong, while its European business was flat and the Americas
up just 2 percent.
Sales of men's clothing were up more than 50 percent over
the final three months of 2012, Burberry said, and men's
accessories such as handbags rose nearly 40 percent.
"We remain very confident about the growth prospects for the
China market generally," Burberry's Chief Financial Officer
Stacey Cartwright said after the quarterly data was announced.
"Specifically quarter by quarter it's always difficult to
call. We are encouraged by the rebound that we've seen in this
quarter," she added.
HEY BIG SPENDER
Burberry's bounce-back lifted the shares of its high-end
peers. The Dow Jones luxury index rose 2.1 percent last
week and is up 6 percent so far this year, double the 3 percent
rise in the broader MSCI world equity index in
2013. China's economic revival may help lift the sector further.
Just last week, customers toting paper bags bearing the
logos of Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci, Prada and other global
luxury brands were out in force at malls in Hong Kong and Macau,
two nearby destinations for wealthy mainland Chinese shoppers.
Personal assistant Da Fei trailed behind his boss, a real
estate businessman from Mongolia, carrying items from Hermes and
Kenzo through the upscale One Central Macau shopping
centre in China's gambling capital.
"He likes to buy everything, particularly Hermes and Gucci,"
Da Fei said as his boss, decked out in salmon pink trousers and
a black and white shirt, browsed inside a Kenzo store.
At the Gucci store in Macau's Wynn casino, four men
clustered around a glass counter examining leather wallets,
while seven other men browsed items such as the 6,000 patacas
($750) shoulder bags. Only two women were in the shop at the
same time, while other customers queued up outside, waiting for
security guards to let them in.
PARTY ON POST-CONGRESS
Luxury looks like it could stay strong through the first
quarter, largely due to the Chinese New Year celebrations in
February and then the National People's Congress in March, where
government positions will be confirmed - and gifts bestowed.
Data from Hong Kong, a popular shopping destination for
wealthy mainland Chinese, shows retail sales are starting to
perk up. They jumped 9.5 percent on the year in November, with
jewellery, watches and other valuables up 13.7 percent after a
2.9 percent decline in October.
About 3 million mainland Chinese visited Hong Kong in
November, up 30 percent from a year earlier, according to the
tourism board. Macau's numbers paled by comparison, with a 3
percent rise to 1.5 million mainland visitors for the month.
But with Beijing cracking down on corruption, retail
watchers caution that China may not deliver the explosive growth
that made it a vital market for luxury brands after the global
financial crisis in 2008.
Chinese buyers backed away from buying bling before the
once-a-decade Party Congress in October, when new leadership was
announced, so the strong November figures from Hong Kong may
reflect a burst of pent-up demand.
Sales of watches and pricey liquour took the biggest hit
after the corruption crackdown, according to a survey from the
Hurun Report, known for its annual China Rich List.
Consumers are also becoming more choosy and sophisticated,
preferring more inconspicuous luxury goods to logo-centric names
such as Louis Vuitton.
But with 1.3 billion consumers, many with a strong
inclination for expensive brands that scream status, China
remains a driving force in the luxury market.
"The intention to purchase is very high right across the
board, from Coach to Bottega Veneta," said Shanghai-based author
Paul French, chief China market strategist at Mintel, which
specialises in Chinese consumer trends.
"I think the only reason there was a dip was because the
gifting market, the corruption market was of course weak last
year because you didn't know who to buy for."