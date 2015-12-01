(Repeats story that moved late on Tuesday, with no changes to
* Asia-Pac M&A deals up 36 pct YTD, crossing $1 trln for 1st
time
* No China M&A advisers among top 10, despite large Chinese
deals
* Bankers see deals boom continuing into 2016
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 1 A surge in Chinese cross-border
technology and telecoms deals has helped mergers and
acquisitions in Asia Pacific cross $1 trillion for the first
time but mainland banks are missing out on the payoffs as they
badly trail global rivals in advisory work.
While low fees have helped Chinese banks to win market share
from U.S. and European counterparts in stock offerings and
loans, they figure nowhere among the 10 biggest M&A advisers by
value of deals, Thomson Reuters data up to the end of November
showed.
China's biggest investment bank, CITIC Securities
, ranked 11th, advising on $68.7 billion worth of
deals. The number of Chinese banks among the top 20 M&A advisers
in the region fell to seven from eight and their market share
slumped to 13.8 percent from 33.7 percent last year.
The Chinese banks' struggles to emerge as leading advisers
on big ticket acquisitions have curtailed their fee income
growth at a time when the lending business is under pressure due
to a slowing domestic economy.
"When Chinese companies go global, they will tend to call on
banks and advisers who have global reach so there's still a
strong role for the international banks and advisers," said Aga
Guzewska-Radzka, consultant at Accenture Strategy in Hong Kong.
A push by Chinese state-owned enterprises and private
companies to buy assets abroad and the massive restructuring of
the region's biggest conglomerates are driving the deal-making
boom. The trend is expected to continue, bankers say.
Top deals in 2015 include the $33.7 billion combination of
assets of China's three main telecom operators as well as the
$15.4 billion purchase of British mobile phone company O2 by Li
Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa. (See graphic for snapshot of
Asia-Pacific deals).
Chinese firms tend to advise on domestic deals, where they
have relationships on both sides of transactions, but that's
less likely in cross-border acquisitions. They also have fared
better than international rivals in financing M&A deals, where
they have won business with cheaper funding because of their
sizeable balance sheets, but that's not the case for merger
advice.
"They can't compete on fees there," said the head of M&A at
a global investment bank who couldn't be named discussing the
industry.
Semiconductor, Internet and telecoms transactions have
accounted for about a quarter of M&A deal value this year, a
sector so far dominated by global firms such as Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley.
FIGHTING BACK
In order to win more cross-border deals, Chinese banks are
adopting several tactics. CITIC Securities, for instance,
appointed Italian banker Federico Bazzoni, formerly at Bear
Stearns, to originate deals in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Haitong Securities, China's second-largest
brokerage, completed in October the purchase of the investment
banking arm of Portugal's Novo Banco to use it as a platform for
global expansion.
Some Chinese securities firms are also teaming up with
European law firms to help source potential acquisition targets
for mainland suitors, according to a source with direct
knowledge of the tie-ups who was not authorized to discuss them
publicly.
Despite the jump in deal activity to a record $1.1 trillion,
estimated fees fell 1.8 percent to $3.7 billion according to
Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co, reflecting an increase in
less lucrative corporate restructurings. Activity in Asia still
accounted for just 21 percent of global value, compared with
nearly 50 percent for deals in the Americas region.
"Where the biggest fees are going to be made are in the
complex, cross-border deals where banks that understand the
situation across different jurisdictions and geographies are
needed," said John Kim, head of M&A for Asia ex-Japan at Goldman
Sachs.
