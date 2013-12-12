SHANGHAI Dec 12 China's chief security
regulator will liberalise rules governing mergers and
acquisitions (M&A) of listed companies, and encourage the use of
preferred shares and M&A funds for investments, the official
Shanghai Securities News reported, quoting an official.
The move is part of a wider drive to restructure Chinese
industries -- many of which are seeing their competitiveness
sapped by entrenched overcapacity -- while simultaneously
restoring confidence in equity markets prior to the scheduled
resumption of IPOs in early 2014.
In November, the CSRC rolled out new rules aimed at
expediting merger reviews for financially healthy companies in
industries targeted for consolidation.
The report quoted comments made at a conference by Lu
Zefeng, the China Securities Regulatory Commission's (CSRC)
deputy director of public offering supervision, saying that
China would reform M&A and company restructuring regulations to
make them more market-oriented.
Specifically, the report quoted Lu as saying that the CSRC
will look to make transactions more transparent, reduce
administrative approvals required for M&A and cooperate with
other ministries to improve the way M&A transactions are taxed.
Lu said that the CSRC would also encourage innovation in
funding mechanisms for M&A, including the development of M&A
investment funds and the usage of preferred shares.
Preferred shares pay fixed dividends and enjoy seniority
over common stockholders in the event of bankruptcy, but they
typically do not trade on the open market, carry no voting
rights, and do not dilute net profits attributable to
shareholders.
The proposed introduction of preferred shares has thus been
positively received by many stock market investors, who have
complained in the past of their shares in listed companies being
repeatedly diluted by reissuances of tradeable shares.
China has seen mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in domestic
stock markets surge this year, with 137 deals worth $40.6
billion announced between January and early November, according
to Thomson Reuters data, as companies struggled to raise funds
given the unofficial freeze on IPOs in China, which began in
November of 2012.
Many of the deals were so-called "reverse takeovers" by
which an unlisted company uses an inert listed company to
acquire it, thus effectively listing itself without having to
have an initial public offering, skirting the current ban.
Regulators have suggested that IPOs could resume as early as
January, mentioning that 50 companies are expected to be in
financially acceptable condition to list, but there are over 800
companies in the IPO queue.
The CSRC has said it will switch from the current approval
system to a registration system for IPOs, allowing the market to
decide which firms can list and how they are priced.
However, many investors are concerned that increasing the
number of companies listed on Chinese stock markets without
increasing the net amount of investment funds in the market can
only dilute average valuations.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Matthew Miller in BEIJING;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)