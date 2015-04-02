(Corrects description of Alvarez & Marsal to consultancy firm
* Chinese companies snap up $391 bln of foreign assets in
decade
* Commodity slump makes for patchy record on resources buys
* Track record of non-resources deals more positive
By Lisa Jucca and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, March 27 ChemChina, which could soon
face the task of integrating Italian tyre-maker Pirelli
after its $7.7 billion bid, can take heart in the
knowledge that Chinese buyers have made a decent fist of growing
global brands in recent years.
Backed by cheap funding and a huge home market, an army of
mostly state-owned Chinese companies has marched beyond its
borders, snapping up assets in a decade-long $391 billion
shopping spree.
Their record in the resources field is likely to be patchy,
thanks to a slump in commodity prices, but the outcome elsewhere
is much more encouraging.
For non-resources companies, Reuters reviewed China's 25
biggest overseas acquisitions of three years or older to
determine the evolution of share price, revenue and margins. For
seven of the deals there was insufficient information because
either the target, the acquirer or both were unlisted.
But for 14 of them, all three measures improved for either
the target or the buyer.
Success stories include the landmark 2004 purchase of
International Business Machines' personal computer unit
by Lenovo Group, the 2010 purchase of Ford Motor's
Volvo car unit by Geely Automobile Holdings, and
Dalian Wanda's 2012 purchase of U.S. cinema chain AMC
Entertainment.
Only four underperformed, including SAIC Motor's
purchase of South Korea's Ssanyong Motor in 2004 and Shandong
Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile's takeover of Australia's Cubbie
Group in 2012.
Chinese firms' inexperience in foreign acquisitions can
raise doubts among targeted companies about integration, bankers
and industry players say, which can in turn lead them to pay
over the odds to convince a target. In other cases, Chinese
bidders are simply more aggressive buyers.
In January, for example, Fosun International
bought Club Mediterranee at a 62 percent premium to the average
EV/EBITDA multiple of Club Med's four closest peers.
But Chinese buyers don't just put lots of money on the
table, they also put a lot of thought into what they buy, said
Keith Pogson, senior partner for Financial Services,
Asia-Pacific at EY.
"The Chinese tend to have a better idea than foreign rivals
of what their Chinese consumers want, of what would work in
China," he said.
HANDS-OFF MANAGEMENT
Lenovo's IBM deal is the most prominent success story.
Eleven years on, Lenovo has grown into the world's biggest PC
maker, confounding the doubters with a fivefold rise in shares
and growing operating income by an average 28 percent a year.
An insider who worked on the deal said Lenovo understood it
had to quickly integrate its target without destroying IBM's
corporate culture. It kept, for instance, two operational
centres, one in Morrisville, North Carolina, the other in
Beijing, and retained most of the management.
Yang Yuanqing, Chairman and CEO of Lenovo, told Reuters:
"Maybe most important ... was that we spent as much energy on
bringing together our cultures as we did on our processes and
business functions."
Geely also let Volvo have its own management team in Sweden.
"The Chinese can be quite hands off with their overseas
operations, and typically leave the existing foreign management
in control," said David Brown, Private Equity Leader for Greater
China at PwC.
Chinese companies have announced about 3,800 foreign
acquisitions, Thomson Reuters data show, hitting a peak of $70.4
billion in 2008, just before the global financial crisis. Last
year the figure was $55.5 billion.
About 48 percent of such deals went into mining and energy,
as China spent freely on resources to fuel its booming economy,
but Chinese companies have been increasingly going after targets
in manufacturing, financial and consumer sectors, which confront
them with unfamiliar challenges.
"Deep pockets don't necessarily give you the ability to run
businesses efficiently. That's what better Chinese companies are
beginning to learn," said Oliver Stratton, managing director of
consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal's Asian practice.
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Dominique Vidalon in
Paris; Editing by Will Waterman)