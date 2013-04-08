BEIJING, April 8 China said on Monday that
Macau's casino license process is an internal matter for the
special administrative region of Macau after a lawyer in a U.S.
court trial involving billionaire Sheldon Adelson alleged
Beijing's involvement.
At the trial in Nevada, Adelson's Las Vegas Sands is being
sued by Hong Kong businessman Richard Suen who claims he is owed
millions of dollars for helping the casino obtain an operating
license in Macau more than a decade ago.
Suen, who is seeking $328 million, alleges the Las Vegas
company stiffed him on an agreed upon "success fee" for helping
secure a permit for a hotel and casino in Macau, the world's
most lucrative gambling market.
In his opening argument on April 5, Suen's lawyer, John
O'Malley, detailed meetings he said Suen arranged for Adelson,
including with one of China's then-Vice Premier Qian Qichen and
with Beijing Mayor Liu Qi. The lawyer said Adelson offered help
in defeating a U.S. House of Representatives resolution against
awarding the 2008 Olympic Games to Beijing.
In its first official comment on the matter, China's
government said it won the 2008 Olympics in accordance with the
relevant processes and dismissed any involvement in Macau's
license process.
"The process was carried out by the special administrative
region's government by themselves on the principles of openness
and transparency in accordance with the law," China's foreign
ministry said in response to a query from Reuters.