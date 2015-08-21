HONG KONG Aug 21 China's central bank said on
Friday it would bolster cross- border anti-money laundering
measures with authorities in the gambling hub of Macau with the
signing of a new memorandum of understanding.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the Monetary Authority
of Macau signed the pact to prevent money laundering and
terrorist financing activities, the PBOC said in a statement.
In a notice on its website, the bank said the agreement
would "strengthen bilateral exchanges", including those on
anti-money laundering regulations, information exchange
mechanisms and on-site inspections. (bit.ly/1Nq0JVn)
The notice did not give specific measures, however.
Macau's massive gambling sector has long been considered a
money laundering blackspot, susceptible to unchecked capital
flows in and out of China, including through China's
state-backed China UnionPay debit cards. (reut.rs/1lYjktd)
A prominent Macau junket operator, who has been the focus of
a lengthy police investigation, was recently accused of
laundering HK$1.8 billion ($232 million) through bank accounts
in Hong Kong. (reut.rs/1PpBYGx)
The PBOC also said the two sides would adopt recommendations
from a global anti-money laundering body, the Financial Action
Task Force (FATF), to strengthen regional supervision against
money laundering.
The Macau government could not immediately be reached for
comment.
