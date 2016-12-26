BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Dec 26 China's state-owned Dalian Machine Tool Group Corp said it would take measures to avoid default on short-term bills after it was granted a 30-day grace period by bondholders.
If the company fails to remedy the problem by Jan 19, it would join a run of corporate defaults by companies in sectors such as machinery, coal and steel in which there is chronic overcapacity and they struggle to pay their debts.
Dalian Machine Tool was put in technical default on the bills after a default on a separate debt agreement triggered a cross-default provision.
Under such a provision, a borrower would be in default on a bond agreement if it cannot honour another obligation.
Dalian Machine Tool said its bondholders have agreed to grant the company a 30-day grace period starting Dec 21, during which it must either increase collateral or buy back the bills, to avoid the "cross default".
Dalian Machine Tool issued the statement, dated Dec 22, on the website of the Shanghai Clearing House on Monday. ($1 = 6.9488 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer)
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.