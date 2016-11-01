BEIJING Nov 1 China and Malaysia signed 14
agreements on Tuesday, including one on navy vessels, after a
meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang.
The agreement on the joint development of the vessels, known
as littoral mission ships, was announced at a signing ceremony
at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.
Last week, Malaysia's defence ministry said in a posting on
social media that the country would sign a contract to purchase
patrol vessels from China during Najib's visit, but the post was
later removed.
The deal could mark Malaysia's first significant defence
deal with China at a time of rising tension in the South China
Sea and as the United States and China compete for influence in
the region.
