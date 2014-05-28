BEIJING May 28 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak will not meet with the families of Chinese passengers of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 when he visits Beijing
for the first time since the plane disappeared.
Najib will meet President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and
head of parliament Zhang Dejiang during a six-day visit ending
Sunday to mark 40 years of diplomatic ties, a Malaysian foreign
ministry official told Reuters.
But Najib will not meet the families of missing passengers,
about two-thirds of whom were Chinese. A spokesman for Najib's
China delegation told Reuters on Wednesday he could not
immediately comment on why there would be no meeting.
"We've asked [Najib's office] today, we asked yesterday and
the day before that. We've been demanding it for a month now
with no response," said a family member surnamed Xu. "It's not
right, he has an obligation to meet with us."
The Boeing Co 777 plane carrying 239 passengers and
crew disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing almost
three months ago.
Satellite data showed the flight likely ended in a remote
area of the Indian Ocean west of Australia, but the most
extensive search in aviation history has so far failed to find
any trace of the plane.
Passengers' families have grown increasingly frustrated with
the search and have complained that Malaysian authorities have
not provided enough information.
Malaysia, for its part, has said it has repeatedly briefed
next of kin and made great efforts to determine the plane's
fate.
AID AND COMFORT
During his first visit to China since the incident, Najib
will also speak about Malay language education at a university,
view a cultural performance and meet entrepreneurs, said the
Malaysian foreign ministry official.
"If he was in Malaysia we wouldn't ask him to come [and meet
us]," said a family member surnamed Wang. "But since he has the
opportunity to come here, why won't he meet with us?"
Qin Gang, a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, said in a regular press briefing he had no information
of any arrangement for Najib to meet with the families.
"China has provided assistance and urged Malaysia Airlines
to appropriately provide aid and comfort to the families of
Chinese passengers, and we will continue to do so," Qin said.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)