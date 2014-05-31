SHANGHAI May 31 Chinese President Xi Jinping
has vowed not to stir up trouble in the South China Sea but said
China would react "in the necessary way" to provocations by
other countries, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The comments come at a time of deep tension between China
and Vietnam over Beijing's decision in early May to move an oil
rig into disputed waters between the Paracel islands and the
Vietnamese coast.
Days after China deployed the rig, the Philippines accused
Beijing of reclaiming land on a disputed reef in the Spratlys to
build what would be its first airstrip in the South China Sea.
"We will never stir up trouble, but will react in the
necessary way to the provocations of countries involved," Xinhua
quoted Xi late on Friday as saying in a meeting with Prime
Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, which is also embroiled in a
long-running maritime dispute with China.
Brunei and Taiwan also claim parts of the potentially oil-
and gas-rich South China Sea.
China has become increasingly willing and able to assert its
claims over disputed waters, causing concern among the other
parties to the disputes, analysts say.
The decision to deploy the oil rig enraged Vietnam and
sparked anti-China rioting. Scores of Vietnamese and Chinese
ships continue to square off around the rig and a Vietnamese
boat sank this week after a collision that both sides blamed on
the other.
Xi told Najib the situation in the South China Sea was
"stable in general, but signs deserving our attention have also
emerged".
China and Malaysia should "work together to strengthen
dialogue and communication, advance maritime cooperation and
joint development to maintain peace and stability on the South
China Sea", Xinhua quoted him as saying.
Southeast Asian nations with maritime claims have been slow
to band together against China, but last week Vietnamese Prime
Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and Philippine President Benigno Aquino
made a rare joint denunciation of China.
To try to keep pressure on Beijing, diplomats said Vietnam
might host a meeting with Philippine and Malaysian officials at
the end of the month to discuss how to respond to
China.
A senior Malaysian diplomatic source told Reuters two weeks
ago that China's assertiveness had given momentum to the
three-way talks and "brought us together", but he played down
the discussions as little more than "chit chat" at this stage.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Matt Driskill)