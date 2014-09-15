By Daniel Bosley
| MALE, Sept 15
MALE, Sept 15 (Reuters), - The Maldives signed a deal with a
Chinese firm to upgrade its international airport on Monday as
Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the main island on his first
trip to a region that India has long regarded as falling within
its natural sphere of influence.
The contract to expand Male airport has been given to
Beijing Urban Construction Group Company Limited after the
Maldivian government cancelled a $511 million deal with India's
GMR Infrastructure two years ago.
India has been concerned about growing Chinese involvement
in the Indian Ocean as Beijing opens its purse strings and
builds a network of ports dubbed the String of Pearls.
Xi was in Male as part of a South Asia tour that will also
take him to Sri Lanka and India where he will hold the first
summit meeting with India's prime minister Narendra Modi.
Thousands of school children in green uniforms waved the
flags of China and the Maldives as Xi's convoy drove through the
capital of the idyllic chain of islands.
"China will encourage more Chinese enterprises to actively
engage in the economic transformation of Maldives," Xi said in a
statement.
He also enlisted Maldives' backing for his plan to build a
"Maritime Silk Road" that is intended to revive a trade route
running from China through southeast Asia and across tne Indian
Ocean to Europe.
The Maldivian government, however, did not give the Chinese
firm the right to run the airport. The islands' president
Abdulla Yameen had said earlier foreign firms will not be given
operational rights for security reasons.
"I wish to express my sincere appreciation to President Xi
for expressing China's willingness to enhance the provision of
development assistance to the Maldives, especially towards mega
development projects," Yameen said after talks with the Chinese
leader.
From economic parity in 1980, China's growth has outstripped
India's fourfold and Beijing has sought to recycle some of its
vast export surpluses into foreign investment in resources and
infrastructure in South Asia to feed its industrial machine.
But Modi has sought to claw back ground by reaching out to
neighbours since he took power in May. He invited the leaders of
south Asia including the Maldives to his inauguration and since
then has toured Bhutan and Nepal, promising to help build their
infrastructure.
(Writing By Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Greg
Mahlich)