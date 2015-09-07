BEIJING, Sept 7 The China head of hedge fund Man Group Plc said on Monday she had not been taken into custody by the Chinese authorities, denying media reports that said she was being investigated.

Li Yifei told Reuters she had been attending industry meetings. She also said had taken a 5-6 day trip to meditate.

"I wasn't investigated," Li told Reuters by telephone, adding she was "shocked" by the media reports. Bloomberg had reported that Li had been taken into custody. (Reporting by Zhang Shu and Matt Miller; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Miral Fahmy)