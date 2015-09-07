(Adds context)
BEIJING, Sept 7 The China head of hedge fund
manager Man Group Plc said on Monday that she had not
been taken into custody by Chinese authorities, denying media
reports that said she had been assisting a police investigation
into market volatility.
Bloomberg reported last week that Li Yifei had been taken
into custody to help with inquiries, sending shares in Man Group
lower and unnerving China's foreign investment community.
However Li told Reuters that she had been attending industry
meetings and had then taken a 5-6 day trip to meditate.
"I wasn't investigated," Li told Reuters by telephone,
adding she was "shocked" by the media reports.
Investors in China say they have been coming under
increasing pressure from Beijing as authorities' attempts to
revive the country's stock markets hit headwinds, with some
investors now being called in to explain trading strategies to
regulators every two weeks.
China has unleashed a volley of measures to try to prop up
its stock markets that have fallen around 40
percent since mid-June, pushing domestic brokerages and fund
managers to buy up shares and banning investors with large
stakes from selling their holdings for six months.
Li indicated it was largely business as usual for her
though, adding she was still working for Man Group.
Li's husband, Wang Chaoyong, told Reuters last Tuesday that
his wife was having "normal" meetings with regulators at a
convention centre in a hotel in a suburb of Beijing.
(Reporting by Zhang Shu and Matt Miller; Writing by Kazunori
Takada; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Rachel Armstrong)