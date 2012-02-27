SHANGHAI Feb 27 Mandarin Capital
Partners, the largest Sino-European private equity fund, said on
Monday it has sold parts of its stake in Italian pharmaceutical
firm Euticals to another fund, realising an investment return of
three times -- a record for a China outbound investment fund.
Mandarin Capital, whose investors include Chinese policy
lender China Development Bank, sold the stake in
Euticals -- which has an estimated enterprise value of more than
300 million euros ($403 million) -- to Italian private equity
fund Clessidra. Mandarin Capital reduced its ownership in the
firm to 24 percent from 54 percent, it said in a statement,
without disclosing the size of the deal.
Mandarin said that it would still retain control over the
company after the transaction. Euticals plans to expand capital
in future through business expansion and initial public
offerings in China or overseas stock markets.
Mandarin Capital, whose main investors include CDB, the
Export-Import Bank of China and the second-largest Italian bank
Intesa SanPaolo, is one of the funds set up with the
mission of facilitating cross-border investment and aiding
overseas expansion by Chinese companies.
In addition to Mandarin Capital, state-backed CDB has also
invested in cross-border funds such as Infinity Group and
China-Africa Development Fund. Earlier this month, China
launched a 50 billion yuan ($7.94 billion) fund in Shanghai to
aid overseas acquisitions by Chinese companies.
Gao Zhen, Managing Partner of Mandarin Capital, said that the
Euticals deal exemplifies Mandarin's investment strategies of
helping portfolio companies expand in Chinese or European
markets and fuel growth through mergers and acquisitions.
Mandarin Capital bought a controlling stake in Euticals in
December 2008 and has helped the company build partnerships with
Chinese and European companies, and completed four acquisitions.
Mandarin said it would continue to support growth of
Euticals, which will seek a presence in Asian markets such as
India and China, where the company plans to establish a
production base this year.
($1 = 6.2978 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)