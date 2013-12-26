* Communist Party's elite visit Mao mausoleum
* Xi Jinping lauds Mao but says he made mistakes
* Number of events marking anniversary scaled back
* Reformists and leftists differ on Mao's legacy
By Ben Blanchard and Benjamin Kang Lim
BEIJING, Dec 26 China celebrated the 120th
birthday of Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China, on
Thursday, but with scaled-back festivities as President Xi
Jinping embarks on broad economic reforms that have unsettled
leftists.
Mao has become a potent symbol for leftists within the
ruling Communist Party who feel that three decades of
market-based reform have gone too far, creating social
inequalities like a yawning rich-poor gap and pervasive
corruption.
In venerating Mao, they sometimes seek to put pressure on
the current leadership and its market-oriented policies while
managing to avoid expressing open dissent.
While all seven members of the party's elite inner core, the
Politburo Standing Committee, visited Mao's mausoleum on
Tiananmen Square, other activities nationwide were toned down.
The state-run Xinhua news agency said that the leaders,
including Xi, bowed three times in front of a statue of Mao and
payed their respects to his embalmed body, "recalling Comrade
Mao Zedong's great achievements."
Xi said Mao was a great person who stuck to his beliefs and
won the love and respect of the people but who also made
"serious mistakes" like the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution, Xinhua
reported.
Still, Xi said Mao's errors should not negate his
achievements, echoing previous comments Xi has made in seeking
to assuage leftist concern about his agenda and beliefs.
"Comrade Mao Zedong's mistakes in his later years have their
subjective factors ... but because of complicated social and
historical reasons both at home and abroad they should be viewed
and analyzed comprehensively (and) historically," Xi said.
A source with ties to the leadership said that a high
profile activity to mark the occasion was necessary even as the
party moved to scale back the number of events.
"The attendance of Standing Committee members is to placate
leftists after reforms at the third plenum," said the source,
who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid repercussions for
talking to a foreign reporter without permission.
China last month unwrapped its boldest set of economic and
social reforms in nearly three decades, relaxing its one-child
policy and further freeing up markets to put the world's
second-largest economy on a more stable footing.
Still, Xi and his team gave themselves until 2020 to achieve
"decisive" results - a tacit acknowledgement of the difficulty
of the task when the state-run sector championed during Mao's
heyday remains strong and when many are unhappy with growing
social problems brought by the party's economic reforms.
"The celebrations have to be grand or people will not be
happy," said another source, who has ties to the party's
traditional leftists.
Mao, who died in 1976, remains a divisive figure.
His image adorns banknotes and his embalmed body attracts
hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors a day to Beijing.
While the party has acknowledged he made mistakes, there has
yet to be an official accounting for the chaos of the Cultural
Revolution or the millions of deaths from starvation during the
1958-61 Great Leap Forward.
NO SIDE SATISFIED?
Xi suffered personally during the Cultural Revolution when
his father was jailed. Xi was sent to the countryside to live
with peasants, like millions of other young urban Chinese.
While visiting Hunan, the southern province where Mao was
born, in early November, Xi said the celebrations for the
anniversary should be "solemn, simple and pragmatic," according
to state media.
That did not stop Xi from lauding Maoism in several speeches
this year, as he sought to appeal to leftists in the wake of a
scandal involving Bo Xilai, a former contender for top
leadership who pushed an egalitarian, quasi-Maoist agenda until
he was felled and jailed for corruption.
"In the end, probably no side will be very satisfied," Zhang
Lifan, a Beijing-based political commentator and historian said,
referring to how China will mark the birthday.
"The reformers don't think Mao should be commemorated,
because he committed crimes, but his supporters think the
commemorations aren't enough."
Chinese newspapers have reported that several events
originally planned for Thursday have been adjusted or changed
completely, including a concert that was supposed to celebrate
Mao but which has been relabeled a new year gala.
"The authorities don't want the commemorations for Mao to be
high-profile," influential tabloid the Global Times, published
by the party's official People's Daily, quoted Wang Zhanyang,
director of the Political Science Department at the Central
Institute of Socialism, as saying.
"Some regional conservative people and officials with vested
interests want to restrain reform by falsely promoting some of
Mao's most conservative thoughts, which is not what the party
follows," Wang added.
Still, the message appears not to have totally seeped
through to Hunan, where many still venerate Mao as a demigod.
The town of Shaoshan, where Mao was born on Dec. 26, 1893,
has spent about 2 billion yuan ($329 million) on 12 projects for
the anniversary celebration, the official Xiangtan Daily
reported.
