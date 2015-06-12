* Draft rule caps how volume of a brokerage's activity
* Regulator reiterates ban on illicit share financing
* Margin financing in China has soared in past year
(Recasts top; adds details)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 12 China's securities
regulator, seeking to contain risks in the country's
highly-leveraged stock market, on Friday released draft rules
that cap a brokerage's margin trading and short selling business
at four times its net capital.
At present, there is no ceiling on how much margin financing
a Chinese brokerage can extend.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said the
draft management rules for share-financing were being published
for public comment.
Earlier on Friday, the regulator told brokerages again to
make sure they don't help "facilitate" illicit loans to clients
for share purchases.
The CSRC also said brokerages must "conduct self-inspection"
and that it would exercise more prudent management of the margin
financing and short selling business.
However, the CSRC said it would allow "reasonable" roll-over
of such contracts, and lower the threshold for professional
investors to participate.
Margin financing - money investors borrow from brokerages to
buy stocks - has grown five-fold in China over the past 12
months, exceeding 2 trillion yuan ($322.26 billion).
SUGGESTED CAP
The suggested cap points to a ceiling of 2.7 trillion yuan
on margin financing and short selling, based on the industry's
total net capital of 679.2 billion yuan by the end of last year.
China's huge volume of margin financing has helped drive a
150 percent surge in benchmark indexes during
the period.
On top of permitted margin financing, many investors borrow
money outside the brokerage system, and CSRC wants to halt that.
In some cases, investors use so-called umbrella trust products
as a channel to bet on stocks, a practice CSRC has declared
illegal.
Deng Ge, a spokesman of CSRC, told a press conference in
Beijing that brokerages should conduct self-inspection to make
sure that they do not facilitate lending to clients through
illicit channels.
Separately, CSRC urged brokerages to increase investment in
their trading systems, and to conduct regular stress tests.
Several brokerages have suffered malfunctions in their
trading systems recently during volume surges in China's red-hot
stock market.
($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Writing by
Samuel Shen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)