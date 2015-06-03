SHANGHAI, June 3 Chinese brokerage Industrial Securities said it has suspended margin financing for purchases on certain stocks to avoid risk concentration.

Clients can no longer borrow money for margin trading purchases of Industrial Bank Co, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China and CITIC Securities, the brokerage said in statements posted on its website dated June 1 but carried in state newspapers on Wednesday. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)