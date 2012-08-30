SHANGHAI Aug 30 China launched a programme on
Thursday that would allow selected brokerages to borrow money
and onlend it to clients for margin trading, potentially
injecting an estimated 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of fresh
liquidity into China's sluggish stock markets.
Under the pilot scheme, 11 brokerages including Haitong
Securities Co and CITIC Securities Co
can borrow money from state-owned China
Securities Finance Corporation (CSF) to expand their existing
margin trading businesses. The programme officially starts on
Thursday, CSF said on its website.
The move is apparently aimed at aiding a stock market that
slumped to three-year lows on Wednesday amid economic
uncertainty, and will also help broaden revenue streams for
China's struggling brokerages.
In the initial stage, the program is likely to free up 10
billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in financing for margin trading, the
official China Securities Journal said, citing an estimate by
Guotai Junan Securities Co.
The estimate is based on a combined quota of 5 billion yuan
for the 11 brokerages that have received approval under the
program. Based on a leverage ratio of two, the quota will allow
the brokerages to initially offer a maximum of 10 billion in
financing to clients.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges received notices
on Monday from the CSRC permitting them to start the re-lending
business on a trial basis.
China launched margin trading in 2010, permitting investors
to use their own portfolios as collateral to borrow money from
brokerages for stock buying.
The pilot program currently involves only margin trading,
but will eventually be expanded to include securities lending to
facilitate short selling.
($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan)
