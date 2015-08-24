STOCKHOLM Aug 24 British finance minister
George Osborne said on Monday he did not expect the slump in
Chinese share prices, which has hit financial markets around the
world, to pose a threat to Europe's economy.
"I am reasonably confident, although I don't think that we
can be unaffected by what happens in China, I don't think it's
going to cause immediate sharp problems in Europe," Osborne said
in response to a question from a reporter during a visit to
Sweden.
While the volatility in China's market was "a cause of real
concern," the main issue was the underlying growth of the
country's economy and officials in Beijing were focused on
reforms to ensure consumption-led growth, he said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)