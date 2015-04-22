SHANGHAI, April 22 China's bull market "has just
begun", a website run by the official People's Daily newspaper
said, calling the surge in share prices a fair reflection of the
country's growth potential and denying that it was a bubble.
China's stock market has soared about 80 percent over the
past six months, even as the country's economic growth slowed to
a six-year low of 7 percent in the first quarter, raising
concerns that shares may be vulnerable to a sharp correction.
But the commentary published on the website People.cn late
on Tuesday defended China's world-beating stock performance,
saying that current price levels are "just the start of the bull
market," because it "has support from China's grand development
strategy and economic reforms."
"China is a country with GDP of 10 trillion yuan ($1.61
trillion). It has a stable political environment, steady
economic development and a clear goal," it said.
"Shouldn't blue-chips in such an economy repair their
valuations to normal levels? If this is called a bubble, what
sort of asset is not?"
The article argued that China's "One Belt, One road"
initiative, a plan to boost connectivity across Asia, will
accelerate globalisation of China's blue-chip companies as well
as its financial institutions, and promote yuan
internationalisation.
If one imagines the Chinese currency on its path to becoming
a global currency, and Chinese banks going global, "the
price/earnings ratio of Chinese banks is still low, and banking
stocks are still undervalued".
"The current red hot capital market is a normal reflection
of such a development," the article said.
Yet, the commentary also warned of the risks of speculative
trading.
"If you treat Chinese shares as an embodiment of the 'China
Dream', you can see huge investment opportunities. But if you
treat the market as a casino, it is as dangerous as any casino
in the world."
($1 = 6.1974 yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)