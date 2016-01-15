SHANGHAI Jan 15 The China Association for
public companies (CAPCO), which is supervised by China's
securities regulator, called on major shareholders of listed
firms to work together to stabilise the stock market, official
Securities Times reported on Friday.
The call from Yao Feng, CAPCO's executive chairman, comes as
the number of China-listed companies so far this year whose
major shareholders pledged not to reduce holdings in the near
term has grown to at least 150.
Although all the companies said the pledges made by their
controlling shareholders were voluntary, CAPCO's calls offer
signs that the move could be orchestrated by the government.
Separately, official Shanghai Securities News reported on
Friday that some major insurers have been buying blue-chips over
the past few days as the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index
fell below 3,000 points, a key psychological support
level.
On Thursday, the SSEC threatened to breach August lows, hit
during the depth of the summer crisis.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)