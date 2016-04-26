(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 26 Nearly 240 million tonnes of
steel rebar traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) last
Thursday.
That was equivalent to around a third of China's steel
production last year, not just of construction-destined rebar
but of every imaginable type of steel product.
And if that sounds like a lot of steel, consider the fact
that on March 10 this year trading volumes on the Dalian
Exchange iron ore contract exceeded one billion tonnes, more
than the combined annual output of Rio Tinto ,
BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale.
OK. So there's an element of double-counting at work here
since Chinese exchanges tend to include both sides of a trade in
their volume figures.
But there's no disguising the surge in speculative interest
that has been sweeping across the spectrum of Chinese commodity
contracts, from iron ore to corn to polypropylene.
The flood of money has propelled prices of commodities such
as iron ore and steel rebar sharply higher.
Now, however, the authorities have moved to tame the animal
spirits firing up Chinese markets with a series of measures such
as raising margin requirements, hiking transaction fees and
widening daily limits.
They seem to have done the immediate trick with volumes and
prices losing some of their froth this week.
But there is a sense that Chinese investors, having once
tasted the profitable elixir of trading commodities, are not
going to be beaten back for long.
We may be witnessing the start of a whole new chapter in the
long-running, stormy story of speculators versus real-world
commodity supply chains.
MEET THE NEW INVESTORS
Gold has always been the investment of choice for retail
money, both in the West and in China.
But in China speculative interest has been building for a
while in markets that in the West have largely been shunned by
the man in the street.
In January last year London copper slumped 11 percent in the
space of two days after a concerted bear attack by Chinese funds
on the ShFE contract.
It was the first time the London Metal Exchange, where
activity is almost exclusively conducted by big industrial and
financial players, found itself at the mercy of another
market-place.
And those Chinese bears returned to attack copper on the
short side in both July and November.
Western traders woke up to the existence of powerful Chinese
hedge funds such as the exotically-named Shanghai Chaos.
And in November it wasn't just copper that got hit. There
were crowd selling surges in metals such as aluminium and lead,
both of which had largely traded below the radar of most local
investors.
The key change appears to have been the Chinese authorities'
clamp down on stocks trading last year in reaction to excessive
volatility.
Chinese retail investors simply switched their focus to the
commodities sector, laying the foundations for this year's
remarkable explosion in trading activity.
The measures taken to cool overheating markets reveal much
about this new type of investor, one who trades on margin (now
hiked across the board) and one who is in and out in the space
of a day (no more commission discounts for Dalian iron ore
day-traders).
REAL-WORLD CONSEQUENCES
One of the reasons why the Chinese authorities are moving to
try and tame run-away markets is because excessive speculation
in commodities can quickly feed through into real-world
consequences.
The bear attacks on industrial metals last November caused
massive consternation among China's own producers, who appealed
for government help in the face of "malicious short-selling".
There was frantic talk of concerted production cutbacks,
emergency stock-piling and direct government assistance. With
hindsight much of it amounted to price-signalling, a warning to
short-sellers to back off, although in copper there was concrete
government action in the form of purchases from the State
Reserves Bureau.
This time around with investment surging on the long side,
the real-world impact has been even more far-reaching.
There's no doubt that Chinese players understood early the
likely effects on the entire ferrous supply chain of renewed
government stimulus in the form of credit expansion and
infrastructure build.
Prices of physical commodities were always going to react
higher but the scale and the speed of the price rallies have
been unprecedented.
The price of physical iron ore jumped by 20 percent on March
4 and it did so because of the rocketing price on the Dalian
exchange, which in turn was being fed by the rocketing price of
steel futures in Shanghai.
Steel rebar prices have lost some of their froth but are
still trading at levels last seen in January 2015.
The result has been the wholesale reactivation of idled
steel production in China. National output jumped from an
annualised 736 million tonnes in February to 832 million tonnes
in March.
Not only does this run counter to Beijing's own policy about
phasing out surplus steel capacity but it is intensely
problematic in the context of escalating criticism and
accumulating trade sanctions from other steel-producing
countries.
But such, apparently, is the cumulative power of the Dalian
and Shanghai day-traders.
JUST THE BEGINNING?
It's ironic that Chinese investors have just found the
commodities space when Western investors have lost much of their
previous appetite.
Western retail investors never really embraced the host of
new products launched at the turn of the decade, preferring to
stick with tried and trusted vehicles such as gold
exchange-traded funds.
Wholesale investors, meanwhile, became disillusioned both
with the theoretical arguments of commodities as portfolio
stabilisers and with the more prosaic collapse in commodity
prices from their early-decade peaks.
Barclays Capital estimates that assets under management in
the commodities sector ended last year at around $160 billion,
the lowest level since 2007.
The investment baton, as it were, has been passed to the
Chinese investor, who has easier and cheaper access to commodity
markets and cares less whether it's corn or copper as long as
it's moving in the right direction.
And although the day-traders might well take fright at the
raft of weapons being used by the country's exchanges, there's a
sense that the real investment trend in commodities has only
just got going.
China's giant mutual fund industry, estimated to have
managed 8.4 trillion yuan ($1.3 trillion) by the end of last
year, is showing increasing interest in diversifying away from
turbulent stock markets.
Shenzhen-based UBS-SDIC Fund Management in August 2015
launched the first Chinese mutual fund product to invest in
local commodities in the form of a ShFE silver futures tracker.
Others are following the same path.
Fortune SG Fund Management is planning a fund to track the
Shanghai copper contract, while Huatai-Pine Bridge Investments
wants to start a fund to track an index of several agricultural
futures.
The Chinese commodities investment genie is well and truly
loose and the authorities are going to have a tough time putting
it back in the bottle.
