By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, July 9 Australian financial services firm AMP Ltd on Thursday said Chinese regulators contributed to the panic sell-off in mainland equities when they rolled out a series of measures to calm market sentiment.

The firm's AMP Capital China Growth Fund, the biggest Australian fund that invests exclusively in China shares, has seen its market value shrink by A$272 million to A$440 million since China's stocks began a sudden plunge six weeks ago.

AMP Capital China Growth Fund Manager Patrick Ho said Beijing's measures were followed by panic selling that saw mainland stocks lose a third of their value from their peak in June.

"The liquidity rally, which was sparked by Chinese investors increasing their exposure to shares given the strong performance of the market, was impacted negatively when Chinese regulators tried to dampen down this activity," Ho told Reuters in an email.

"Subsequently many investors started panic selling."

The market rout prompted Beijing to roll out a battery of emergency measures to calm sentiment, including an interest rate cut, a suspension of initial public offerings, a liquidity back-stop for brokerages to buy stocks, and most recently a ban on selling by large stakeholders.

Mainland stocks bounced in Thursday's trading, but investors remained nervous as the CSI300 index and Shanghai Composite Index have a long way to go to reclaim the roughly $4 trillion wiped out during the selloff.

In a regulatory filing, AMP said that of the 80 stocks in its China fund, 19 are among the more than 1,000 A-shares which have been suspended from trading.

Ho and other Australian funds specialising in Chinese domestic shares believe the crash provides a buying opportunity, noting that markets are still up by two thirds from a year ago and the country's economy is growing more than 6 percent annually.

"If you look at the longer-term performance it looks very good, if you're looking at the day-to-day performance it's been very volatile," said Russel Chesler, director of investments at Market Vectors Australia, which listed a China-only fund 11 days ago.

The Market Vectors ChinaAMC fund, which tracks the CSI300 index of the mainland's top 300 stocks, has already shrunk by more than A$30 million from its starting point of A$189 million.

"This is actually an opportunity for managers to get those equities at cheaper prices," said a fund manager who holds shares in the AMP China fund and asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak publicly. "The long-term prospects of China are still pretty robust."

($1 = 1.3490 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)