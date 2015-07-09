(Removes erroneous references to AMP criticising Chinese
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, July 9 Australian financial services
firm AMP Ltd on Thursday said Chinese regulators
contributed to the panic sell-off in mainland equities when they
rolled out a series of measures to calm market sentiment.
The firm's AMP Capital China Growth Fund, the
biggest Australian fund that invests exclusively in China
shares, has seen its market value shrink by A$272 million to
A$440 million since China's stocks began a sudden plunge six
weeks ago.
AMP Capital China Growth Fund Manager Patrick Ho said
Beijing's measures were followed by panic selling that saw
mainland stocks lose a third of their value from their peak in
June.
"The liquidity rally, which was sparked by Chinese investors
increasing their exposure to shares given the strong performance
of the market, was impacted negatively when Chinese regulators
tried to dampen down this activity," Ho told Reuters in an
email.
"Subsequently many investors started panic selling."
The market rout prompted Beijing to roll out a battery of
emergency measures to calm sentiment, including an interest rate
cut, a suspension of initial public offerings, a liquidity
back-stop for brokerages to buy stocks, and most recently a ban
on selling by large stakeholders.
Mainland stocks bounced in Thursday's trading, but investors
remained nervous as the CSI300 index and Shanghai
Composite Index have a long way to go to reclaim the
roughly $4 trillion wiped out during the selloff.
In a regulatory filing, AMP said that of the 80 stocks in
its China fund, 19 are among the more than 1,000 A-shares which
have been suspended from trading.
Ho and other Australian funds specialising in Chinese
domestic shares believe the crash provides a buying opportunity,
noting that markets are still up by two thirds from a year ago
and the country's economy is growing more than 6 percent
annually.
"If you look at the longer-term performance it looks very
good, if you're looking at the day-to-day performance it's been
very volatile," said Russel Chesler, director of investments at
Market Vectors Australia, which listed a China-only fund 11 days
ago.
The Market Vectors ChinaAMC fund, which tracks the
CSI300 index of the mainland's top 300 stocks, has already
shrunk by more than A$30 million from its starting point of
A$189 million.
"This is actually an opportunity for managers to get those
equities at cheaper prices," said a fund manager who holds
shares in the AMP China fund and asked not to be named as he was
not authorised to speak publicly. "The long-term prospects of
China are still pretty robust."
