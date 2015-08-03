(Repeats story first published on Monday; no change to text)
* Chinese IPOs raising A$83 mln this yr in Australia till
end-Aug
* Full year expected to better 2014's record A$109 mln
raised
* Performance of Chinese listings in Australia poor
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Aug 3 A foot massage franchise, a soccer
boot maker and a camellia tree grower all hope they can end the
curse on Chinese firms pursuing initial public offerings in
Australia as a lengthy wait and market volatility discourage
them from listing at home.
As mainland-listed companies and investors reel from a $4
trillion stock market slump since June, Australia is
expected to attract bigger Chinese listings.
About A$83 million ($60.52 million) is expected to be raised
in Australia by Chinese firms up to end-August compared to A$59
million raised in the first eight months of last year, according
to Reuters calculations. That puts them on course to top this
year the record A$109 million they raised last year.
But the mostly small-cap companies must overcome not just a
language barrier and cultural standoffishness about their
business offerings, but also a reluctance by Australian
investors to embrace an investment prospect which has
underperformed severely.
Of the 38 China-based companies to list in Australia since
1996, just five are trading at or over their issue price,
including companies which have been bought out since listing,
analysis by Reuters shows. Just eight of the companies have
their shares traded daily.
"Unless you've got people on the ground who could do the due
diligence, from a retail investor's perspective, I wouldn't say
that's the most suitable investment," said Danial Moradi, equity
strategist at Melbourne-based Lonsec Stockbroking.
"We wouldn't have as equal access (to management), there
would obviously be language barriers, and obviously businesses
are run differently in China."
Still, Australia appeals as a listing location thanks to its
proximity, maturity and modest scale, said Ross Lewin, whose
funds management firm Brenowen Cross Capital is helping foot
massage franchise Traditional Therapy Clinics raise A$15 million
for an Aug. 31 scheduled trading debut.
"You can be a bit smaller in Australia and still be seen,"
Lewin said.
China has a warm bond with Australia because of the
conflict-free history between the countries, said Paradigm
Securities executive chairman Barry Dawes, who is helping
Jiangxi province-based camellia and citrus grower Dongfang
Modern Agriculture Holding Group raise A$50 million for an Aug.
24 trading debut.
"Chinese companies have to do even more to win the
investors, to prove themselves in the market," said Ting Jiang,
company secretary of Fujian province-headquartered XPD Soccer
Gear Group, which debuted in Sydney in May. Its shares
last traded on July 31 at 21.5 Australian cents, compared to a
20 cent issue price.
"With Australian companies, at least (investors) can see
their assets. They are more confident in Australian companies."
($1 = 1.3714 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)