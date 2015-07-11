By Norihiko Shirouzu
| BEIJING July 11
BEIJING July 11 Prices for German luxury cars in
China are tumbling as the country's stock market sell-off and
worries about broader economic growth chill demand for auto
brands that once commanded price premiums from affluent Chinese
consumers.
At Mercedes-Benz stores operated by a dealer
group with nearly 200 multiple brand outlets, customer traffic
at showrooms has dwindled markedly since mid-June, when a stock
market slide that saw indexes plunge by as much as a third
began.
A senior manager at that dealer chain said customer traffic
at some of its Mercedes-Benz stores was "down 20 percent to 30
percent" compared with last year's levels over the past month.
A China-based spokesman for Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler AG
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Dealing with a similar fall-off in customer traffic and
orders, a dozen BMW stores run by another dealer group
are being forced to provide increasingly steep discounts to
entice customers, according to the head of the chain with
showrooms across China.
He said business had already been weak, due to China's
slowing economic growth and a corruption crackdown that has
weighed on sales of flashy cars, and his stores had to offer a 5
percent discount to grease sales last year.
Over the last week or two, as the stock market rout
pummelled the net worth of potential buyers, many of those
stores were forced to offer steeper discounts on cars such as
the BMW X6 crossover SUV, according to the dealer group chief.
"The business has been slow for the last 18 months, but
lately we have had to discount even more," the dealer operator
said, asking for anonymity because he did not want to damage his
group's relationship with BMW.
"When people walk into a showroom now, with anything less
than 15 percent discount they would not even consider opening
their wallets."
Jimmy Cao, a Beijing-based BMW spokesman, said he was not
able to provide an immediate comment.
The average "maker suggested retail price" (MSRP) for all
passenger cars remains relatively high in China, at around
280,000 yuan ($45,000), according to research firm JATO
Dynamics.
But actual prices customers pay when buying cars have fallen
steadily since 2012 to slightly less than 170,000 yuan, chiefly
because of heavy discounting by dealers, according to JATO.
SALES FORECAST CUT
In the first sign that turmoil in the stock market could
affect spending in the real economy, China's automakers'
association on Friday slashed its 2015 forecast for vehicle
sales growth to a meagre 3 percent.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)
previously predicted combined sales for passenger and commercial
vehicles to grow 7 percent to 25.1 million this year.
"The stock market has some impact on the car sales as it
hurts cash flow," CAAM chief Dong Yang told reporters on Friday,
adding he was confident sales would pick up in the second half.
Defending the double-digit operating margins that the China
car market provided just a few years ago is not easy as the
economy cools to its slowest pace in growth in a quarter
century, and auto dealers in China are tightening their belts to
keep margins from falling further.
The BMW dealer group chief said his outlets, which employ
about 200 people at each location, had put a hold on new hires.
"We have not instituted pay cuts, but we have actually
frozen salary increases as well," he said.
The dealer group chief was also trying to persuade the
German brand to lower the bar for bonuses and rebates - a
primary source of profitability for most dealers - by reducing
its sales volume objectives for his stores.
"If the factory actually lowered our targets, we wouldn't
have so much pressure to discount in trying to achieve our
targets," he said.
Several automakers, including General Motors Co and
Volkswagen AG, have already readjusted their pricing
strategies in China by pushing down MSRPs closer to prevailing
transaction levels.
GM's Shanghai-based spokeswoman Irene Shen said by email the
Detroit automaker was not considering lay-offs or big
productions cuts.
"GM is committed to China and intends to continue to grow
and enhance our business working with our partners in China,"
she said. "We have made no major moves to curtail production. We
regularly manage our production volumes to maintain inventories
within a healthy range."
Global automakers would, in any case, find it hard to make
significant lay-offs in China, given they are mostly partnered
with Chinese state-owned car makers who defer to Beijing's
priority of defending social stability by safeguarding jobs.
"For high profile JVs, it would be difficult to make more
radical restructuring moves like larger scale lay-offs and
capacity reductions," James Chao, Shanghai-based Asia-Pacific
managing director at industry consultant IHS Automotive.
($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Alex Richardson)