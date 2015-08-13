HONG KONG, Aug 13 (IFR) - Global fixed income investors say
they remain committed to Chinese US dollar-denominated credit
despite the renminbi devaluation, but have cut positions
substantially in high-yield.
In what was described as a hellish week for trading, Chinese
investment-grade names widened at least 15bp following the
People's Bank of China's move on Tuesday. Traders said that for
some high-yield names and most of the Dim Sum market, it was not
a matter of what they wanted to sell, but what they could sell.
Yields are expected to widen further in the coming days as
the market tries to get a sense for how much the renminbi will
depreciate. The currency lost 4% to the dollar in two days, and
some market participants are preparing for a depreciation of as
much as 10%.
The PBoC has issued statements meant to reassure the market
that the move is a one off, but participants do not appear
convinced.
"There has been a sell-off, but we're still positive on
investment grade China US dollar credit," said Jamie Grant, head
of Asia fixed income at First State Investments. "There is
plenty of monetary support and the general perspective on China
from abroad is very different and much more constructive. Some
very high quality names are trading several basis points wider
so it's actually a good opportunity to buy if you can find the
right names."
FLIGHT TO QUALITY
Investors say they are repositioning their portfolios towards
higher grade names such as Alibaba, Baidu and Cnooc. The worry
is that Chinese issuers that have borrowed heavily in US dollars
and receive the bulk of their revenues in renminbi could
struggle. Furthermore, few of these companies have hedged their
currency risks.
Nevertheless, some of the bigger names saw their paper hit
hard. On August 12 the yield on Lenovo's 2019 US dollar bonds
spiked over 15bp. The yield on its 2020 Dim Sum jumped an even
more dramatic 67bp.
Chinese US dollar-denominated debts are still very low as a
share of the country's overall bond market. The Bank for
International Settlements puts China's US dollar debt at just
over US$1trn, a large nominal figure but only about 4% of the
country's total.
"It's very tricky," said Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging
markets bonds and high yield at Pioneer Investments. "We have
been upgrading our China exposure and rebalancing towards
stronger, larger scale names and will continue with that. We
will reassess the vulnerability of some companies to these
moves. Certainly those that are more diversified from an FX
perspective and those that have assets abroad will benefit.
Lower-rated names will suffer. But we don't see a disaster
striking if the RMB goes 10% lower from these levels. This is a
necessary adjustment for the Chinese economy."
Investors and syndicate bankers also believe that the supply
in US dollar credit will remain healthy.
"Dim Sum is closed but it's never really been open this year
anyway," said a syndicate banker based in Singapore at one of
Australia's largest banks. "I still think there will be ample US
dollar issuance because of how big the Chinese market is and
they can generally raise more money in that market and for
longer tenors, but of course the price might be a problem. There
will probably be more onshore issuance as well."
Still, figures from Thomson Reuters show that before the
devaluation China was on track to sell US$77.8bn in G3 plus Dim
Sum issues in 2015, well below 2014's figure of US$97.3bn.
Should the trend be confirmed, this would mark the first time
since 2008 that issuance failed to surpass the previous year.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Additional reporting by Steve
Garton; Editing by Vincent Baby)