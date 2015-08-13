HONG KONG, Aug 13 (IFR) - Global fixed income investors say they remain committed to Chinese US dollar-denominated credit despite the renminbi devaluation, but have cut positions substantially in high-yield.

In what was described as a hellish week for trading, Chinese investment-grade names widened at least 15bp following the People's Bank of China's move on Tuesday. Traders said that for some high-yield names and most of the Dim Sum market, it was not a matter of what they wanted to sell, but what they could sell.

Yields are expected to widen further in the coming days as the market tries to get a sense for how much the renminbi will depreciate. The currency lost 4% to the dollar in two days, and some market participants are preparing for a depreciation of as much as 10%.

The PBoC has issued statements meant to reassure the market that the move is a one off, but participants do not appear convinced.

"There has been a sell-off, but we're still positive on investment grade China US dollar credit," said Jamie Grant, head of Asia fixed income at First State Investments. "There is plenty of monetary support and the general perspective on China from abroad is very different and much more constructive. Some very high quality names are trading several basis points wider so it's actually a good opportunity to buy if you can find the right names."

FLIGHT TO QUALITY

Investors say they are repositioning their portfolios towards higher grade names such as Alibaba, Baidu and Cnooc. The worry is that Chinese issuers that have borrowed heavily in US dollars and receive the bulk of their revenues in renminbi could struggle. Furthermore, few of these companies have hedged their currency risks.

Nevertheless, some of the bigger names saw their paper hit hard. On August 12 the yield on Lenovo's 2019 US dollar bonds spiked over 15bp. The yield on its 2020 Dim Sum jumped an even more dramatic 67bp.

Chinese US dollar-denominated debts are still very low as a share of the country's overall bond market. The Bank for International Settlements puts China's US dollar debt at just over US$1trn, a large nominal figure but only about 4% of the country's total.

"It's very tricky," said Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging markets bonds and high yield at Pioneer Investments. "We have been upgrading our China exposure and rebalancing towards stronger, larger scale names and will continue with that. We will reassess the vulnerability of some companies to these moves. Certainly those that are more diversified from an FX perspective and those that have assets abroad will benefit. Lower-rated names will suffer. But we don't see a disaster striking if the RMB goes 10% lower from these levels. This is a necessary adjustment for the Chinese economy."

Investors and syndicate bankers also believe that the supply in US dollar credit will remain healthy.

"Dim Sum is closed but it's never really been open this year anyway," said a syndicate banker based in Singapore at one of Australia's largest banks. "I still think there will be ample US dollar issuance because of how big the Chinese market is and they can generally raise more money in that market and for longer tenors, but of course the price might be a problem. There will probably be more onshore issuance as well."

Still, figures from Thomson Reuters show that before the devaluation China was on track to sell US$77.8bn in G3 plus Dim Sum issues in 2015, well below 2014's figure of US$97.3bn. Should the trend be confirmed, this would mark the first time since 2008 that issuance failed to surpass the previous year. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Additional reporting by Steve Garton; Editing by Vincent Baby)