By Ina Zhou
HONG KONG, May 23 (IFR) - The Panda bond market, part of
China's drive to open its domestic capital markets by
encouraging foreign firms to issue onshore bonds denominated in
yuan, may finally be on the verge of serving its intended
purpose after a long spate of deals done largely for publicity
reasons.
Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties is eyeing
offerings of Panda bonds to strengthen its market position in
the country after securing a number of deep-pocketed Chinese
strategic investors in 2014.
GLP, which has large business operations in China, stands
apart from most earlier Panda issuers in that it has a real need
for Chinese yuan to support its business in the mainland.
It would also be the first foreign issuer to launch Panda
bonds in both the stock exchange market and the interbank
market, which is seen as an indication of its resolve as
issuance thresholds are more stringent in the interbank market.
Until now, overseas-listed Chinese companies have dominated
the supply of Panda bonds, using them as an extra financing
channel in addition to borrowing via their onshore subsidiaries.
The format has also found favour with foreign governments
and financial institutions which did not actually need onshore
yuan and used the proceeds offshore. For instance, the Canadian
province of British Columbia announced it would use the proceeds
from its Panda bonds to buy offshore CNH investment products.
On the other hand, the foreign corporate issuers courted by
Chinese have stayed on the sidelines.
ACCOUNTING STANDARDS
GLP, which issued 3 billion yuan ($460 million) of five and
seven-year Dim Sum (offshore yuan) bonds in 2011, is planning to
sell Panda bonds of up to 10 billion yuan on the Shanghai Stock
Exchange through a subsidiary in Hong Kong.
The size of its first offering is expected to be 1.5 billion
yuan, according to a preliminary prospectus.
"The application has been received by the Shanghai Stock
Exchange and is still subject to approval, yet we are optimistic
about the regulator's attitude in regard to this offering," said
a source familiar with the matter.
The notes will be issued through Iowa China Offshore
Holdings (Hong Kong), a Hong Kong-based unit 66.21 percent owned
by GLP.
A consortium of PRC investors, including China Life
Insurance, China Development Bank International Investment, CITP
Advisors (Hong Kong), China Post Life Insurance, Boyu Capital
and Hopu Fund, own a combined stake of 30.15 percent in Iowa as
a result of a US$2.5bn investment completed in September 2014.
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC owns a 35.7 percent
stake in GLP.
Issuing the bonds through a Hong Kong entity will save GLP
the trouble of aligning its accounts with Chinese accounting
standards, a significant hurdle to Panda issuance, as Hong Kong
standards are recognised by China's Ministry of Finance as
equivalent to those in the PRC.
Shanghai Brilliance Credit Rating & Investors Service has
given a AAA rating to both the bonds and the issuer.
China International Capital Corp, which worked on GLP's Dim
Sum bonds, has been hired as the lead underwriter for the
offering.
Iowa intends to use proceeds to repay its debt, as well as
that of its onshore subsidiaries, and to replenish capital.
Besides the stock exchange market, GLP is also looking to
issue Pandas for an undisclosed amount in the interbank bond
market, according to another source.
China is a key market to GLP. It manages a portfolio of 229
logistics centres in 38 major cities and it is actively buying
additional assets.
Late last year, GLP paid 2 billion yuan for a 15.5 percent
equity stake in China Materials Storage and Transportation
Development Company, the country's largest state-owned warehouse
logistics provider.
However pleased the authorities might be to see GLP embrace
the Panda format, selling a foreign name to onshore investors
remains a challenge.
"Many onshore investors did not know this company, so
roadshows will be arranged to get investors familiarised with
it," said one of the sources.
(Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Steve Garton and Vincent
Baby)