BEIJING, July 4 China's top 21 securities
brokerages said on Saturday that they would collectively invest
at least 120 billion yuan ($19.3 billion to help stabilise the
country's stock markets after a slump of nearly 30 percent since
mid-June.
A flurry of official policy moves over the past week,
including an interest rate cut and a relaxation of margin
lending rules, has failed to arrest the sell-off.
The rout in China's highly leveraged stock market has become
a major worry for global investors, who fear a meltdown could
destabilise the world's second-largest economy at a time when
growth is already slowing.
The brokerages met on Saturday in Beijing to discuss the
market situation and expressed "full confidence" in the
development of China's capital markets, a statement on the
website of the Securities Association of China said.
"Twenty-one securities brokerages will jointly invest 15
percent of net assets as of the end of June, or no less than 120
billion yuan, in blue chip exchange traded funds," it said.
The brokerages will not sell off holdings as long as the
Shanghai Composite Index is below 4,500 points, the
statement said.
The SSEC index fell 5.8 percent on Friday to end at 3,684
points.
Listed securities companies among the 21 brokerages, along
with their major shareholders, also would proactively buy back
shares, the statement said.
Beijing has been struggling to find a policy formula to
restore confidence in its stock markets.
After the market close on Friday, the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said China would cut initial public
offerings and capital raisings and support long-term investors
entering the market to help stabilise prices.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also rolled over 250
billion yuan of medium-term loans to banks late on Friday to
ensure adequate liquidity in the system.
Chinese stocks had more than doubled between November and
mid-June, fuelled largely by retail investors using borrowed
money.
Investors say constant tinkering with monetary policy and
regulations to try to temper the stock market slide raises wider
questions about whether China is ready to open up its capital
markets and have more influence in the international financial
system.
($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill)