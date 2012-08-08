* Regulators want to delist weak companies to restore
confidence in equities
* New delisting regs include rules specific to B-shares
* Speculators take position in targeted companies following
market rout
* Analysts say policy dabbling in B-shares encouraged
short-term gambles
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 7 Efforts to clean up China's
sagging equities markets by de-listing small-cap shares from a
stagnant market have backfired by confusing investors and
encouraging speculators.
The market in question is the "B-share" board, once the only
channel for foreign investors to buy shares in Chinese
companies, but rendered irrelevant by subsequent reforms.
"The B-share market lost its reason for existence long ago,"
said Jin Dehuan, an economist at the Shanghai Securities and
Futures Institute. "The problem is what to do with it."
The B-share market's tiny $10 billion market cap makes it an
economic insignificance, but it has come to epitomize a major
flaw of Chinese stock market culture, namely a preference for
short-term gambles on small-cap "junk shares" over value-focused
investing for long-term growth.
With the major domestic stock indices at risk of closing in
negative territory for the third year in a row, Beijing is keen
on changing the country's investment culture and building
confidence.
To re-educate investors, China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) head Guo Shuqing has taken a two-pronged
approach, promoting the advantages of holding Chinese "blue
chip" stocks while simultaneously moving to clean the small-cap
companies off the boards.
In late June the CSRC began publishing a series of new rules
aimed at rationalising and accelerating the delisting process
for weak tickers, including specific rules for B-shares.
One rule specified that B-shares trading below a
1-yuan-per-share "par value" threshold for 20 days will be
automatically delisted.
The new policy caused a highly publicized rout at the end of
July when Tsann Kuen (China) Enterprise Co Ltd, a
small electronics manufacturer, announced it was set to be
delisted under the new rule, causing the B-share index
to dive to its lowest level since May 2010.
However, so far not only have no B-share companies delisted,
but speculators are trying to call regulators' bluff, buying up
shares in Tsann Kuen shares and other companies like it.
Trading volume in Tsann Kuen spiked to 7.8 million the day
before the company suspended trading, a tenfold increase from
the day before and five times its average volume.
BETTING ON VOLATILITY
Market participants say that inconsistent policy dabbling
has made the B-share market a playground for speculators, who
swoop in to buy on the extreme movements in the B-share index
induced by regulatory rethinks.
"If you can throw out the rules of the game at will, nobody
will want to play," said Zhang Qi, senior analyst at Haitong
Securities in Shanghai, adding that the new rules only create
fresh opportunities for insider trading and market manipulation.
For example, repeated rumors that the launch of an
"international board" was imminent have caused so many B-share
panics that commentators have voiced suspicions that the rumors
were being spread deliberately to manipulate the market.
Statements issued this week by the Shanghai and Shenzhen
stock exchanges have added to confusion, suggesting that B-share
companies that voluntarily delist would be easily able to relist
on the A-share board, and that other aspects of delisting
regulations would also be reconsidered.
The idea of merging B-shares into A-shares has been mooted
since 2001, when domestic investors were allowed into the
market, but market observers said migration would be difficult.
Firstly, there are still foreigners holding B-shares, but
since foreign individuals are not allowed to directly own A-
shares, they would need to be incorporated into the Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, which currently
does not allow individual investors.
The Shanghai exchange's B-shares are denominated in U.S.
dollars, while the Shenzhen exchanges denominates its B-shares
in Hong Kong dollars, and the currency conversion would pose
another layer of complexity for their migration to A-shares,
denominated in yuan.
Finally, letting companies that are struggling to stay on
the B-board migrate to the A-board appears is inconsistent with
the CSRC's goal of moving small-cap distractions off the boards.
In an open letter addressed to CSRC head Guo Shuqing
published online on Tuesday, a "market observer" called Ni
Yaolong, lamented the effects of regulatory indecision.
"A few characters in a rule are changed ... and investor
confidence collapses."
(Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin and Chen Yixin; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)